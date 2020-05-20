Liverpool manager admits to being over the moon on returning to Melwood for training

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reasons to smile at the prospect of Premiership's resumption looking bright now. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The prospect of Premier League’s resumption in mid-June must have been music to the ears of Liverpool team - who were left agonisingly poised on the threshold of the title after a 30-year gap for more than two months now.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to being ‘over the moon’ and went on to give an insight on what the Reds’ practice session would entail. “It will be passing, it will be turning, there will be no challenges allowed so we will not do challenges, which is a big part of football but will not happen in that period,’’ said the German.

Speaking in a video uploaded in Liverpool’s official twitter handle, Klopp explained they would focus on passing and movement before moving to other aspects of the game. “Getting used to the ball, the pitch. And boots. That’s how it is. And passing. We always combine with tactical stuff, so with four players that sounds already like a row of four so you can do a little bit of stuff with that, but it’s really about getting used to it,” Klopp said.

“We were already creative and we will be creative. Maybe some footage will be shown on LFCTV, I would think if you are far enough away with the camera then you can film it and people can see it. It will be good fun for the boys, they can’t wait as well,” he added.

Players have been currently training individually, following all social distancing norms, but they will soon be able to train in small groups and Kloop expressed his happiness regarding the same.

“I was over the moon, I would say. I couldn’t wait for a while now, so I am really happy that we are able to do this again going back to Melwood, having small group training and stuff like this,” Klopp said.

“It will be intense for the coaches especially because a lot of players in small groups means a lot of sessions, but we’ve had enough time to rest so we will be fine.”

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan was named late on Tuesday as one of six individuals at three Premier League clubs to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results came after the Premier League announced earlier that it had tested a total of 748 players and club staff for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday.

Premier League officials did not name the individuals concerned but a Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that after completing a COVID-19 test on Sunday, 17th May, assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive.”

“In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again week commencing Monday, 25th May.