Spurs forward unhappy after substitution by Jose Mourinho in London

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli looks dejected after he comes off as a substitute Image Credit: Reuters

Dele Alli showed his frustration by hurling a water bottle and shoe after being substituted. Jose Mourinho just used his words.

Tottenham, a Champions League finalist last season under Mauricio Pochettino, now have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals.

While Leipzig could rely on Timo Werner netting his 26th goal of the season from the penalty spot in the first leg of the last-16 meeting, Tottenham struggled badly in attack without injured forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

"It's a situation like going to fight with a gun without bullets," Mourinho said.

And the manager seemed to already be dreading a run of games when he'll have to rely on Lucas Moura and Dele up front.

"What worries me is that these are our players for the next however many matches," Mourinho said.

Not exactly an inspirational message to raise the spirits of a team after a loss at home.