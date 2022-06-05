Cardiff: Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup tonight after being beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.
Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.
A last-ditch challenge from Ben Davies then prevented Yarmolenko a shot at redemption.
Ukraine’s day was summed up five minutes from time when Hennessey produced an incredible save to prevent substitute Artem Dovbyk’s header finding the top corner.
64 years
Wales head to a first World Cup in 64 years with their opening game against the United States on 21 November.
They are now unbeaten in 19 home games stretching back nearly four years for a reason as they were roared home by the majority of the 33,000 crowd.
The last time Wales were at a World Cup they were eliminated by a goal for Brazil by 17-year-old Pele in the quarter-finals.
This generation of Welsh players achieved the seemingly impossible by getting to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in their first major tournament for 58 years.
Now they have written themselves into the history books once more when they get the chance to face England, USA and Iran in Group B in Qatar come November.