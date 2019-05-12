Winners to be decided today, but Sunday finale has a reputation for being unpredictable

General view of fans walking towards the stadium before the Premier League match between Manchester United v Cardiff City, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The wait is over. Here we are, on the final day of one of the most thrilling Premier League (EPL) seasons in history.

Only one point separates the record-breaking duo of Manchester City (95) and Liverpool (94) with the title trophy going down to the final 90 minutes across the country.

Defending champions City are away at Brighton, who have just survived the relegation battle, while Champions League finalists Liverpool are at home to surprise package Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds need victory at Anfield and need to hope Brighton can at least get a draw against Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool fans outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Image Credit: Reuters

Join us for a live coverage where will be speaking to fans before the game and — once the action kicks off — we will give you all the major updates, goals all talking points live as they happen.

So, how do fans feel before the game?

Remember, if City win, it’s all over; while Liverpool MUST win and hope City drop points on the South Coast of England against the Seagulls.

As a long-suffering Brighton fan, I have a good feeling about today. A draw is on the cards: 1-1. - Martin O’Neill, Brighton supporter

I’m pretty nervous but there should be enough experience out there to get over the line. - Rhon Relox, Manchester City fan

General view outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Liverpool. Image Credit: Reuters

Hopefully, Sergio Aguero can help us retain the title and steal the Golden Boot away from Mo Salah. - Vernon, City fan since 1969