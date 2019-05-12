Dubai: The wait is over. Here we are, on the final day of one of the most thrilling Premier League (EPL) seasons in history.
Only one point separates the record-breaking duo of Manchester City (95) and Liverpool (94) with the title trophy going down to the final 90 minutes across the country.
Defending champions City are away at Brighton, who have just survived the relegation battle, while Champions League finalists Liverpool are at home to surprise package Wolves.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds need victory at Anfield and need to hope Brighton can at least get a draw against Guardiola’s men.
Join us for a live coverage where will be speaking to fans before the game and — once the action kicks off — we will give you all the major updates, goals all talking points live as they happen.
So, how do fans feel before the game?
Remember, if City win, it’s all over; while Liverpool MUST win and hope City drop points on the South Coast of England against the Seagulls.
As a long-suffering Brighton fan, I have a good feeling about today. A draw is on the cards: 1-1.
I’m pretty nervous but there should be enough experience out there to get over the line.
Hopefully, Sergio Aguero can help us retain the title and steal the Golden Boot away from Mo Salah.
I can’t see it happening, but like you saw against Barca in the Champions League, you never know. We just need to do our job and hope City slip up.