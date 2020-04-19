Players warm up prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

European football’s governing body Uefa is considering a plan to restart — and complete — this season’s Champions League campaign during the month of August.

The footballing campaign is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns are growing about completing the outstanding competitions.

According to a report on Sky Sports Italia, the first of the remaining matches in the Round of 16 will be played on August 7 and 8 after which there will be matches every three days until August 29 when the final is scheduled to be held.

The semi-final will be on August 18-18 and 21-22 before the final in Istanbul.

This would also result in the group stage of the 2020/21 season of the Champions League being postponed to October 20.

The Champions League final was initially scheduled to take place on May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. However the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe led to the tournament having to be postponed with some second round of the last 16 matches left to be played. The teams that have gone through to the quarter finals thus far Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid, Leipzig and Atalanta.