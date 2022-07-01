London: Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Brazilian international Richarlison from Everton, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.

The 25-year-old Richarlison completed a medical test in Brazil on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the deal, and he will join with the team for pre-season in the coming days, the club said.

Everton too confirmed the departure of the Brazilian from the club.

“The 25-year-old forward departed the Blues after four years at Goodison Park, making 152 appearances and scoring 53 goals. Everyone at Everton would like to thank Richarlison for his service and commitment during his time with the club,” Everton said.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in July 2018 and, during his time with the Club, made his senior Brazil debut, going on to earn 36 caps for the five-time world champions.

Richarlison has made 173 Premier League appearances to date, scoring 48 goals, during spells at Watford and Everton since making the switch from Fluminense in August, 2017.

Born in Nova Venecia, the versatile attacker began his youth career at Real Noroeste and America Futebol Clube before making his professional debut in July, 2015. He joined Fluminense in January, 2016, scoring 11 goals in 46 appearances and was named in the Campeonato Carioca Team of the Year after helping his side reach the final of the competition in his second season.

Fantastic move for me: Ortega

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega said he is living the dream after the German goalkeeper secured a move to Manchester City on Friday.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired and is expected to provide back-up to first-choice stopper Ederson.

“This is a fantastic move for me,” said Ortega.

“Manchester City are an amazing team - a squad with world-class quality in every area. To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the club’s success is a dream for me.”

Ortega is likely to take the place of American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan in a bid to get more first team football ahead of the World Cup.

“This is a very good deal for City,” said City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“Stefan has excellent pedigree - his career speaks for itself.

“We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies.”