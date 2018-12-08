Dubai: Former Al Jazira boss Henk ten Cate returns to Abu Dhabi as the coach of Al Wahda replacing Laurentiu Reghecampf, it was confirmed on Friday.
The Dutch former Chelsea and Barcelona assistant famously led Al Jazira to the semi-finals of last year’s Fifa Club World Cup, where he took the Pride of Abu Dhabi to within 40 minutes of beating Real Madrid, before the Spaniards came back to win 2-1.
After saving the club from relegation in 2016, he went on to win the league in his full season. He then quit this summer at the end of his second full season citing the need to spend more time with family.
Reghecampf was sacked last month after just one win in seven following Al Wahda’s 2-1 defeat to Al Jazira. Without their Romanian coach, the Clarets went on to beat Ajman 2-1 away, before losing 3-2 at home to Sharjah, leaving them fifth in the league.
On Friday, Al Wahda were also hammered 6-0 by Dibba at Al Shabab Stadium in the Last 16 of the President’s Cup. Hussain Abbas got an own goal on eight minutes, before braces from Juma Masoud on 50 and 92 minutes and Driss Fettouhi on 67 and 77 minutes.
Elsewhere, defending champions Al Ain were also dumped out of the cup on Friday, losing 5-3 to Al Wasl at Al Wahda Stadium in a repeat — albeit a reverse outcome — of last year’s final.
Fabio Lima put Al Wasl in front on 21 minutes. Abdullah Jassem added another on 28, followed by a third from Caio Correa on 42.
Caio Lucas pulled one back for Al Ain immediately after the break, before Hussain Al Shahat made it 3-2 before the hour. However, Jassem and Correa both completed their brace on 63 and 82 minutes respectively either side of Ebrahim Diaky getting a third for Al Ain on 76 minutes.