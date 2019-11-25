Seville: Sevilla benefited from two video assistant referee (VAR) interventions to beat Real Valladolid 1-0 on Sunday and climb above Atletico Madrid into third place in La Liga, thanks to a converted penalty from Ever Banega.
Julen Lopetegui’s side were awarded a penalty early in the game after a VAR review determined forward Nolito had been fouled by Valladolid’s Javi Moyano as he shaped to shoot, even though his teammates had barely appealed for a foul.
Argentine midfielder Banega stepped up to take the penalty and his effort was saved by Jordi Masip but VAR informed the match official that the goalkeeper had strayed from his line and a re-take was ordered, to the dismay of the home supporters.
“This was a really difficult game and we had to compete as well as we could. We played well in spells, and in certain moments we did not play well, but at least we didn’t give away clear chances,” said Lopetegui. “The league is very tight this season and we know we are going to have to give 100 per cent in every game, there’s no other way.” The win took Sevilla up to third in the standings on 27 points after 14 games, unseating Atletico who drew 1-1 at Granada on Saturday. Valladolid meanwhile are 14th on 17 points.