Argentine midfielder Banega stepped up to take the penalty and his effort was saved by Jordi Masip but VAR informed the match official that the goalkeeper had strayed from his line and a re-take was ordered, to the dismay of the home supporters.

“This was a really difficult game and we had to compete as well as we could. We played well in spells, and in certain moments we did not play well, but at least we didn’t give away clear chances,” said Lopetegui. “The league is very tight this season and we know we are going to have to give 100 per cent in every game, there’s no other way.” The win took Sevilla up to third in the standings on 27 points after 14 games, unseating Atletico who drew 1-1 at Granada on Saturday. Valladolid meanwhile are 14th on 17 points.