Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring streak continued as the Juventus forward netted a soaring header to secure a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria, putting the defending champions back atop the Serie A standings.
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon matched Paolo Maldini’s all-time record of 647 Serie A appearances, but Ronaldo found a way to steal the spotlight once again.
The Portugal star leapt above a defender and hung in the air to meet a cross before planting a header into the top of the net for the winning goal.
“The goal was nice, but I am especially happy to have helped the team to get the three points,” Ronaldo said.