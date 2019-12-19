Cristiano Ronaldo scores his header against Samp. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring streak continued as the Juventus forward netted a soaring header to secure a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria, putting the defending champions back atop the Serie A standings.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon matched Paolo Maldini’s all-time record of 647 Serie A appearances, but Ronaldo found a way to steal the spotlight once again.

The Portugal star leapt above a defender and hung in the air to meet a cross before planting a header into the top of the net for the winning goal.