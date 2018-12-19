Dubai: Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo will make their first appearances at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai next month after being announced alongside current stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohammad Salah as nominees for the first-ever Sports Idol Award.
The Kooora Sports Idol Award is one of two footballing awards to be determined by the general public — and with votes flooding in before the deadline of January 1, Barcelona superstar Messi currently leads the way with Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus a close second.
The second public vote category is for the first 433 Fans’ Player of the Year Award, which is based on 433’s most liked Instagram posts. The five nominees are Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo, DC United’s Wayne Rooney, Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic.
“While the public vote for the Kooora Sports Idol Award and the first 433 Fans’ Player of the Year Award, our other awards are decided by the Globe Soccer Awards jury,” said Globe Soccer CEO Tommaso Bendoni. “Fans can vote for their favourite players on the 433’s Instagram page and on Kooora.com and we look forward to presenting the awards to the winners at our gala evening in January.”
Title sponsored by Dubai Holding and supported by Meraas, Du, Audi and Emirates, the 10th Globe Soccer Awards on January 3 will feature a star-studded ceremony at Madinat Jumeirah following the staging of the 13th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by the Dubai Sports Council.
Also confirmed as an attendee at the milestone event is La Liga President Javier Tebas, who will make a return visit to the Awards after his first appearance in 2017.
“The spotlight will be on Dubai as a host of world-renowned names come together to discuss the major football issues of the day,” said Amit Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding. “As title sponsor of the Globe Soccer Awards, we see the presentation of these awards as a fitting finale to the Conference and a wonderful opportunity to again underline Dubai’s position as a key player on the world sporting stage.”
Part of the ‘Grand Slam’ of football award ceremonies alongside the Ballon d’Or and The Best Fifa Football Awards, the Globe Soccer Awards recognise not only the best players in the world but also other aspects of the football industry. In addition to recognising the work of referees, agents and club owners, the evening will also see one of the game’s top managers receive the Coach Career Award, presented by Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).
“Du is delighted to sponsor this award, which will be made to one of the greatest football coaches of the modern era in recognition of what has been an outstanding career,” said Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President — Brand and Corporate Communications, Du.
“We strive to be a notable force in the UAE’s wider footballing community through our commitment of actively promoting youth talent in the sport. In light of this, the night of the Globe Soccer Awards is a major highlight of the international football calendar and we look forward to recognising the sport’s global achievements on January 3 and extending our avid support of the beautiful game.”