Part of the ‘Grand Slam’ of football award ceremonies alongside the Ballon d’Or and The Best Fifa Football Awards, the Globe Soccer Awards recognise not only the best players in the world but also other aspects of the football industry. In addition to recognising the work of referees, agents and club owners, the evening will also see one of the game’s top managers receive the Coach Career Award, presented by Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).