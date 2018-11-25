Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda sacked Romanian coach Laurentiu Reghecampf on Sunday following their 2-1 league defeat at home to Abu Dhabi rivals Al Jazira on Friday. Reghecampf’s side won the League Cup and finished second in the league last season with two Super Cup titles, since he joined in July 2017. He departs after having won just one of the last seven league games, leaving the Clarets fifth in the table. Al Hay Juma and Ammar Awad will take temporary charge until a permanent successor is found.