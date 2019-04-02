England's Jordan Pickford Image Credit: Reuters

Sunderland: Northumbria police are investigating an alleged incident involving England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in Sunderland. A video circulated online allegedly shows the Everton player at the centre of a street brawl.

It was captured in the hours after Pickford’s former club Sunderland lost to Portsmouth on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

Northumbria police said: “At 12:19am on Monday, April 1, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals on Tunstall Road, Sunderland. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved.

“Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured and no arrests have been made.”

In the video, onlookers can be heard shouting “Jordan” as a fight breaks out before the man, believed to be Pickford, is dragged away.

Pickford was in his home city on a day off following Everton’s victory at West Ham on Saturday. His club have opened an internal investigation into events, only weeks after the manager, Marco Silva, said the 25-year-old needed to improve his “emotional balance” following an erratic display against Newcastle.

A statement released by Everton read: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

Pickford was visiting family in Sunderland for Mother’s Day, despite having tickets to see his former club play Portsmouth at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final. Having watched the game he went out with family and friends to a bar where he is understood to have been verbally abused.