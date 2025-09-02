Orlando Pirates' Moroccan coach Abdul Salam Wado injured in accident

46-year-old coach had just overseen his team’s 3–0 victory over Chippa United
Dubai: Abdul Salam Wado, the Moroccan coach of South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and a former defender for French clubs Nancy, Rennes and Valenciennes, was seriously injured in a traffic accident along with five members of his technical staff, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
The 46-year-old coach had just overseen his team’s 3–0 victory over Chippa United in the domestic league when the incident occurred on the road to Johannesburg.
According to a statement from Orlando Pirates, Wado and his colleagues had stepped off the team bus to assist victims of a separate collision when they were struck by another vehicle.
“The coach and several staff members exited the bus to help those injured in a prior crash. Unfortunately, as they approached the scene, a third car collided with the stationary vehicles, leaving our staff badly injured,” the statement said.
Local media reported that Wado sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover. Details on the condition of the other staff members have not yet been released.
Wado, capped 58 times for Morocco and scorer of three international goals, is regarded as one of the country’s standout defenders of his generation.
