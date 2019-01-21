“In football, everything is possible but a goal for us so early in the game wouldn’t have guaranteed a win. We had a fantastic tournament up to this point,” said Verbeek asserting that the team need not be “ashamed” about their loss. “I’m very proud of my players and my staff as they did a great job. There was unbelievable support from the Oman fans and the Iran fans as well. It’s a fantastic experience for my players and fantastic to play matches like this. We are disappointed, of course, we lost. But we have to move on with this young team.”