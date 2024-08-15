Clinical finish

Mbappe darted into space in the area and Jude Bellingham fed the forward who finished clinically in the 68th minute.

“We are at Real Madrid, we have no limit, if I can score 50, then 50, but the most important thing is winning and improving as a team, because we will win as a team,” Mbappe told Movistar when asked if he was aiming to net 50 goals this season.

The forward has been linked with Madrid for years but was finally able to complete his dream move this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal.

Mbappe celebrates the trophy with the Real Madrid players. Image Credit: AFP

“It was a great night, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” explained Mbappe.

Long-awaited move

“To play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans, it’s a gift for me.

“We won a trophy too, that’s very important, we know that here we always have to win and I am very happy.”

Even if Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer they would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.

So with the French superstar joining the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid seem almost certain to continue dominating Spanish football ahead of rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Best man-manager

The big question for coach Carlo Ancelotti is how to fit Mbappe into his plans, although if any coach can manage to keep his stars happy it is the Italian, viewed as the best man-manager in the game.

England international Bellingham may drop back into the midfield role he occupied at Borussia Dortmund after being a key part of the attack for Madrid last season, particularly in the first half of the campaign.

Real Madrid players celebrate with their medals after winning the Super Cup. Image Credit: AFP

Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and others will also be looking to make an impact when they get their chances, with Ancelotti showing last season he was happy to rotate in La Liga.

No problem, says Ancelotti

“This problem has ruined my holidays,” joked Ancelotti on Tuesday about his selection dilemma.

“The problem doesn’t exist, because we have many games — last year those who played less still brought a lot to the team.”

With over 80,000 fans attending Mbappe presentation in July, Madrid supporters have already forgiven his decisions not to join in previous years and are eagerly awaiting their first sight of him at the new-look Bernabeu.

Madrid start their title defence at Real Mallorca on Sunday before their first home match, against Real Valladolid on August 25.

Replacing Kroos

One negative for Los Blancos is Toni Kroos’ departure in midfield.

The German retired from football after Euro 2024 having spent a decade pulling the strings in Madrid’s midfield.

Talented Turkish teenager Guler could get more minutes in that position, while Eduardo Camavinga will also hope for more game time after he returns from a knee ligament sprain.

Mbappe vies with Atalanta's defender Isak Hien. Image Credit: AFP

However, if Bellingham drops out of the attack to accommodate Mbappe, as he did against Atalanta, then he can become Madrid’s leader in the centre of the pitch.

The midfielder might form an athletic trio with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, offering both steel and poise behind the dynamos ahead of them.