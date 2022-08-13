And when the chance came to change the game early in the first half, the boss fluffed his lines. On came Davies - who has been awful for several seasons and offers nothing to the team in the most important position on the pitch - when the game was crying out for Onana. For years now the fans been begging the board to tear up Davies’ contract. He has been stealing a wage, and a very, very handsome one at that, for far too long now. 24-year-old Davies is an academy graduate of Everton, having joined the club at the age of 11, but he has not developed at all. He would not get into most Championship teams yet he was allowed to wander onto Villa Park and then go on to do what he does best - nothing. Lampard had a far better option available to him and the fingers will be pointed at the coach. Make no bones about it – Lampard cost Everton 3 points with his bizarre decision. And now it could cost him his job in the Goodison Park hot seat as the pressure from a poor start to the season begins to build.