Chelsea star concerned less noise will mean mics will pick up every noise by players

Chelsea's Mason Mount Image Credit: AFP

Mason Mount has said he and his Chelsea teammates will need to mind their language once the Pre\mier League restarts, due to there being no fans to drown out the noise of the players.

The Premier League returns on June 17 after being suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea, who are currently fourth on the table, resume their season on June 21 when they travel to Aston Villa.

Mount and said players will need to be ‘careful’ with how they communicate on the pitch.

“It’s going to be interesting playing in a stadium where you can hear absolutely everything,” Mount told the club’s website.

“We will have to be careful with the way we communicate on the pitch, whether that’s telling players where to go or what to do on the ball and things like that.

“Overall I think it will be fine, but we may have to just be careful not to use any bad language.”

The German Bundesliga became the first league to resume its matches last month and Mount revealed that he has been taking pointers as to how it feels to play with empty stands.

“I’ve been watching some of the German games and it’s good to see what it feels like with no fans at the stadium, and what it could be like for us during the games when we start the Premier League up again,” he said.

“It’s very different and something we as players are not used to at all but if it means we can get back to playing football, then that’s great.

“Obviously making sure everything is safe is the most important thing, because health is the first thing that needs to be considered, but seeing that they’ve managed to return in Germany and that we are following, it makes us very excited to get back playing.”

Chelsea will look to consolidate their final Champions League position when league resumes with Manchester United breathing down their neck, being just three points adrift.