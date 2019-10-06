Defeat at Etihad leaves them eight points behind Liverpool

Wolves' Adama Traore celebrates the opening goal against Manchester City. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: Manchester City’s bid to win a third successive Premier League title suffered a huge setback as the champions crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves.

Pep Guardiola’s side are trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points following Adama Traore’s two late goals at the Etihad Stadium.

It was second-placed City’s second league defeat this term after their surprise loss at Norwich in September.

Liverpool — pipped to the title by one point last term — have won all eight of their league games as they bid to win the English crown for the first time since 1990.

“I am so happy, we worked so hard all 90 minutes, not only me but all the team did great work and the important thing is that we had belief,” said hero of the hour Traore. “This team does not give up, we keep pushing until the end and that is what happened today.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo added: “We played good, the performance was good but defensively was very good and very organised. The boys worked hard until the end.

“Adama Traore is improving, he is special because he is very fast, he is unique in that and we searched for a moment of talent, Adama did well.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea closed in on the Premier League’s top four and their in-form striker Tammy Abraham scored his eighth league goal of the season after an excellent first-half performance helped them to a 4-1 win at struggling Southampton.

Abraham fired Chelsea ahead in the 17th minute as he latched on to a clever pass from Callum Hudson-Odoi and looped his shot over advancing keeper Angus Gunn.

Mason Mount blasted the ball past Gunn after taking a fine Willian pass in his stride before Danny Ings pulled one back for Saints.

More slack defending from the home side allowed Chelsea to restore their two-goal advantage when N’Golo Kante’s fierce shot took a deflection off Pierre Hojbjerg. Late substitute Michy Batshuayi put the icing on the cake for the visitors with a clinical 89th-minute finish.

Arsenal climbed to third in the table with a 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth.

Former Chelsea man David Luizgrabbed the only goal of the game when he nodded home Nicolas Pepe’s early corner for his first goal since his summer arrival from Stamford Bridge.

Results

Arsenal 1 Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 0 Wolves 2