Marcel Keizer. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira have reached an agreement with Dutch coach Marcel Keizer to return as first-team head coach on a two-year contract. He replaces Jurgen Streppel, who parted ways with the club this weekend.

“I would like to thank Jurgen for all of his commitment and work during his time with us,” said Ayed Mabkhout Al-Hajri, CEO of Al Jazira Football Company and a member of the board. “We wish him every success in the future.”

Keizer previously coached Al Jazira at the start of the 2018-19 season, registering five wins and four draws before moving to Sporting in Lisbon. While back in Europe with Sporting, he claimed the Portuguese Cup, the Portuguese League Cup and also ensured Europa League qualification.

“We are delighted to announce Marcel’s return to Al Jazira. He is a top class coach and his understanding of the local and regional championships here will be a big advantage to us. We wish him all the very best for a successful season ahead.”