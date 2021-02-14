The Manchester City #samegoals initiative is back Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Following the success of #SameGoals since its inception in 2018 — with over 4,000 girls around the world having taken part so far — Manchester City’s initiative is returning to the UAE for its fourth consecutive year.

Aiming to inspire the next generation of female footballers, #SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited-edition Puma football to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring — or saving — a goal to grow her passion and help her focus on achieving her dreams.

To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok that shows them scoring — or saving — a goal using #SameGoals. The goal can be created anywhere using any kind of ball; the more creative, the better.*

Alternatively, participants can upload their video on the City website.

In addition to the social media movement at the event’s core, previous years have seen City Football Schools host special coaching clinics for young girls across the UAE as part of the campaign.

As part of the 2021 campaign and embracing the virtual world of the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, City will be hosting a series of free online workshops focused on women’s football, with a variety of professionals across the club taking to the hot seat.

The series will cover business and management perspectives as well as coaching and technical tips, with the likes of head coach Gareth Taylor, managing director Gavin Makel, first team players Caroline Weir, Esme Morgan and Sam Mewis offering their support.

Additionally, there will be a workshop with Puma where attendees will learn about the growth of sportswear brands from those at the heart of the action.

With limited capacity, the workshops are aimed at anyone interested in the football industry or grassroots game on a first-come, first-served basis as City continue their pledge and commitment to keep growing the game.

Attendees will be required to register in advance to attend the workshops, with registration opening on Monday on the Manchester City website.

Speaking ahead of her participation in the initiative, City and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir said: “I’m really looking forward to being involved in the initiative and the workshops — it’s been really exciting to see #SameGoals grow year-on-year so far.

“The players who held the football clinics last year were blown away by the response and although this year we won’t be able to do things in person as usual, it’s so important to continue the growth of #SameGoals however we can in these unprecedented times. Keeping fit and motivated has never been so important as it has this past year either — to have already had so many young girls get involved in the past three years is just amazing, but I know there’s a lot more out there and we’d love you to join in.