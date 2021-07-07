REFRESH FOR UPDATES
ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1
After the restart, Pickford is forced into a great save from Damsgaard before Schmeichel is called into action at the other end to stop Maguire's header.
ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1
Tasty start as England's Maguire goes into the book for a meaty header into two Danish lads who need attention.
ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1
Away we go again for a cracking second half - I hope!!!
HALF-TIME: ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1
So far so entertaining! Breather time for all involved... Two very different goals, but they all count. Kjaer unfortunate to bundle that into his net but Sterling would have had he not intervened. Tasty 45 coming up.
ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1
Wee correction. It is given as an own goal to Denmark skipper Kjaer. Mental times.
GOAL! ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1
The home side on level terms before the break. Great cross from Kane and Schmeichel saves brilliantly from Sterling, but the ball is fired in again and Sterling makes no mistake this time. Game on as the crowd find their voice!
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 1
England regroup and win a free-kick in a similar position to the Denmark goal. But Sterling hits it into the wall. Wasteful
GOAL! ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 1
Woah! Cat meet pigeons. Free-kick from Damsgaard from miles out tears past the wall and whooshes past Pickford. What a goal. England have conceded for the first time on this tournament. Brilliant goal from the masters from outside the box. Southgate has questions to answer now as the Danes silence the Wembley crowd in great fashion.
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
The boos from the fans comes back as Denmark enjoy a bit of possession. Damsgaard has a shot but is just wide and high. Denmark growing in confidence.
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
Phew! A relative lull means I can rest my fingers. But I am Jinxy Matt, so you know what will happen next...
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
Harry Kane has a buzz but it is over the bar. Scare at the other end as Pickford gives away the ball after an attempt from Hojbjerg and England escape with conceding a corner. They clear their lines.
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
As I say that Denmark break and Walker has to look alert to nudge Damsgaard off and get the ball back to Pickford. Enlrand right up the other end, win a corner and moments later Sterling tests Schmeichel with a low shot.
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
All England so far. They are right up for this. And Denmark are just fending off the attacks.
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
Ooh. Another early chance for England as a cross in is millimetres too far from Sterling. The City man knows he could have reached that with the goal begging.
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
That sound. Hollers and boos ring around Wembley whenever Denmark have the ball. A half-chance is smothered by Schmeichel
ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
Great to have the atmosphere back! Some 60,000 fans roaring. I feel we are in for another belter! Our resident England fan Imran is getting sentimental...
KICK-OFF: ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0
So both teams cool as they walk out, passionate during the singalong (no need for the boos from some England fans during the Danish anthem!) and we are under way... Time to suss out who has the early nerves.
ENGLAND v DENMARK
Anthem time! Now we will really hear this stadium roar!
ENGLAND v DENMARK
ENGLAND v DENMARK
15 minutes to go! English comedian Dom Joly is planting his tongue firlmly in his cheek as usual
ENGLAND v DENMARK
Some celebs in the crown as England's 'Three Lions' stars Frank Skinner and David Baddiel have been posing for selfies, while Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian are in - I presume - the posh seats.
Even UK PM Boris Johnson is excited
ENGLAND v DENMARK
Team news
Bukayo Saka is in for Jadon Sancho. Denmark unchanged from the win over the Czechs last time out.
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane
Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard
ENGLAND v DENMARK
Nervous much? Teams on the way
ENGLAND v DENMARK
However, those of a certain age will remember when Denmark won the Euros in 1992, with another Schmeichel in goals - Kasper’s dad, Peter. They only entered the competition at the last minute when the former Yugoslavia side were kicked out.
ENGLAND v DENMARK
So England are heavy favourites but who will be the hero? Harry Kane has found his shooting boots, Raheem Sterling is looking solid. But Denmark have the Kasper factor with in-form Dolberg, goalkeeper Schmeichel and coach Hjulmand calling the shots. Intriguing ...
ENGLAND v DENMARK
With Eriksen thankfully on the mend, Kasper Hjulmand’s team have embarked on a three-match winning run that has taken them to a first semi-final in 29 years. Eriksen has been invited to the Wembley final by Uefa and Denmark coach Hjulmand said: “We still play for and with him. There’s no doubt about that. That’s the only thing I can say about Christian. It’s really something that makes us do as much as we can. I hope that if he comes to the final that we’re going to be playing it. It would be amazing.”
ENGLAND v DENMARK
England know what an expectant nation will demand. “These players are making massive strides and breaking barriers all the time,” said Gareth Southgate, the England boss. “We have broken barriers in this tournament and we have another opportunity to do that.”
Three Lions skipper Harry Kane added: “We can talk as much as we want but the bottom line is we have to go out there and perform,” he said.
“This is the big one. England have been here before and failed, but in theory, with that crowd, they will never have a better chance,” said Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Barsha Heights, Dubai. “However they need to be wary as Denmark have dumped a lot of teams out already.”
ENGLAND v DENMARK
The fans are pouring into Wembley and the red and white of England massively outweighs the, erm, red and white of Denmark. That huge crowd could be crucial to England tonight.
ENGLAND v DENMARK
This one has a lot to live up to after the end-to-end belter last night, and on paper you have to fancy England. But Denmark have shown such pride and no little skill to make it this far and they want to win it for Christian Eriksen, after his harrowing cardiac arrest during the early Euro 2020 clash against Finland.
ENGLAND v DENMARK
We know who awaits the winners at Wembley on Sunday after Italy’s thrilling win over Spain on Tuesday. You can read a bit more on that one here.
ENGLAND v DENMARK
Kasper’s Kings against Southgate’s superstars - welcome to another blockbuster night at Wembley. T-minus one hour to kick-off