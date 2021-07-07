Kane? Sterling? Dolberg? Who will be the hero to set up a final with Italy at Wembley?

England's Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka celebrate the own goal by Denmark's Simon Kjaer Image Credit: Reuters

12:12AM



ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1

After the restart, Pickford is forced into a great save from Damsgaard before Schmeichel is called into action at the other end to stop Maguire's header.

12:09AM



ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1

Tasty start as England's Maguire goes into the book for a meaty header into two Danish lads who need attention.

12:03AM



ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1

Away we go again for a cracking second half - I hope!!!

11:49PM



HALF-TIME: ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1

So far so entertaining! Breather time for all involved... Two very different goals, but they all count. Kjaer unfortunate to bundle that into his net but Sterling would have had he not intervened. Tasty 45 coming up.

11:47PM



ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1

Wee correction. It is given as an own goal to Denmark skipper Kjaer. Mental times.

11:44PM



GOAL! ENGLAND 1 DENMARK 1

The home side on level terms before the break. Great cross from Kane and Schmeichel saves brilliantly from Sterling, but the ball is fired in again and Sterling makes no mistake this time. Game on as the crowd find their voice!

11:38PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 1

England regroup and win a free-kick in a similar position to the Denmark goal. But Sterling hits it into the wall. Wasteful

11:33PM



GOAL! ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 1

Woah! Cat meet pigeons. Free-kick from Damsgaard from miles out tears past the wall and whooshes past Pickford. What a goal. England have conceded for the first time on this tournament. Brilliant goal from the masters from outside the box. Southgate has questions to answer now as the Danes silence the Wembley crowd in great fashion.

11:24PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

The boos from the fans comes back as Denmark enjoy a bit of possession. Damsgaard has a shot but is just wide and high. Denmark growing in confidence.

11:21PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

Phew! A relative lull means I can rest my fingers. But I am Jinxy Matt, so you know what will happen next...

11:16PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

Harry Kane has a buzz but it is over the bar. Scare at the other end as Pickford gives away the ball after an attempt from Hojbjerg and England escape with conceding a corner. They clear their lines.

11:15PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

As I say that Denmark break and Walker has to look alert to nudge Damsgaard off and get the ball back to Pickford. Enlrand right up the other end, win a corner and moments later Sterling tests Schmeichel with a low shot.

11:09PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

All England so far. They are right up for this. And Denmark are just fending off the attacks.

11:08PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

Ooh. Another early chance for England as a cross in is millimetres too far from Sterling. The City man knows he could have reached that with the goal begging.

11:05PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

That sound. Hollers and boos ring around Wembley whenever Denmark have the ball. A half-chance is smothered by Schmeichel

11:02PM



ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

Great to have the atmosphere back! Some 60,000 fans roaring. I feel we are in for another belter! Our resident England fan Imran is getting sentimental...

11:00PM



KICK-OFF: ENGLAND 0 DENMARK 0

So both teams cool as they walk out, passionate during the singalong (no need for the boos from some England fans during the Danish anthem!) and we are under way... Time to suss out who has the early nerves.

10:52PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

Anthem time! Now we will really hear this stadium roar!

10:47PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

10:45PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

15 minutes to go! English comedian Dom Joly is planting his tongue firlmly in his cheek as usual

10:42PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

Some celebs in the crown as England's 'Three Lions' stars Frank Skinner and David Baddiel have been posing for selfies, while Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian are in - I presume - the posh seats.

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian Image Credit: Reuters

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel Image Credit: Reuters

Even UK PM Boris Johnson is excited

UK PM Boris Johnson Image Credit: Courtesy Downing Street

10:30PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

Team news

Bukayo Saka is in for Jadon Sancho. Denmark unchanged from the win over the Czechs last time out.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

10:26PM



A nervous England fan before the Denmark game? Image Credit: AP

ENGLAND v DENMARK

Nervous much? Teams on the way

10:22PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

However, those of a certain age will remember when Denmark won the Euros in 1992, with another Schmeichel in goals - Kasper’s dad, Peter. They only entered the competition at the last minute when the former Yugoslavia side were kicked out.

10:21PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

So England are heavy favourites but who will be the hero? Harry Kane has found his shooting boots, Raheem Sterling is looking solid. But Denmark have the Kasper factor with in-form Dolberg, goalkeeper Schmeichel and coach Hjulmand calling the shots. Intriguing ...

10:19PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

With Eriksen thankfully on the mend, Kasper Hjulmand’s team have embarked on a three-match winning run that has taken them to a first semi-final in 29 years. Eriksen has been invited to the Wembley final by Uefa and Denmark coach Hjulmand said: “We still play for and with him. There’s no doubt about that. That’s the only thing I can say about Christian. It’s really something that makes us do as much as we can. I hope that if he comes to the final that we’re going to be playing it. It would be amazing.”

10:18PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

England know what an expectant nation will demand. “These players are making massive strides and breaking barriers all the time,” said Gareth Southgate, the England boss. “We have broken barriers in this tournament and we have another opportunity to do that.”

Three Lions skipper Harry Kane added: “We can talk as much as we want but the bottom line is we have to go out there and perform,” he said.

“This is the big one. England have been here before and failed, but in theory, with that crowd, they will never have a better chance,” said Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Barsha Heights, Dubai. “However they need to be wary as Denmark have dumped a lot of teams out already.”

10:08PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

The fans are pouring into Wembley and the red and white of England massively outweighs the, erm, red and white of Denmark. That huge crowd could be crucial to England tonight.

Supporters arrive to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark at Wembley Image Credit: AFP

10:05PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

This one has a lot to live up to after the end-to-end belter last night, and on paper you have to fancy England. But Denmark have shown such pride and no little skill to make it this far and they want to win it for Christian Eriksen, after his harrowing cardiac arrest during the early Euro 2020 clash against Finland.

England fans in party mode before the game Image Credit: AFP

10:05PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK

We know who awaits the winners at Wembley on Sunday after Italy’s thrilling win over Spain on Tuesday. You can read a bit more on that one here.

Denmark fans were inside Wembley early Image Credit: Reuters

09:59PM



ENGLAND v DENMARK