Dubai: La Liga announced the signing of an agreement to launch and operate an academy at Arabian Gulf League leaders Sharjah on Monday.
Aligned with the national agenda to enhance youth football in the UAE, this latest academy will continue to develop the game with top coaches delivering a methodology that has produced some of the world’s best players.
Described as a first of its kind, this agreement has a dual goal of training UAE national youth players to the highest international standard, while providing a genuine pathway into a professional career in football. Sharjah coaches will also be trained to the highest standards as part of the deal.
Muhsin Musabah, President of Sharjah Football Club, said: “Our partnership with La Liga Academy enables us to deliver on our vision of having a world-class football academy, where our youth can develop their skills to the highest standards.
“We were very selective in our choice and decided to join hands with the best, knowing that it will enable our youth to receive the best levels of training at the hands of highly qualified Uefa-Pro Certified La Liga coaches. We look forward to a successful partnership that will surely contribute to elevating the level of football in the Emirate of Sharjah.”
Hussain Murad, Managing Director of La Liga Academy UAE, said, “We are proud of our partnership with Sharjah Football Club, which heralds a new era for football academies in the UAE. We will be introducing to Sharjah FC, a pioneering leader in UAE football, the advanced training methodologies that have made La Liga the strongest league in the world.
“La Liga Academy UAE is La Liga’s first academy worldwide and even more importantly the first scouting academy. As such, La Liga Academy has paved the way for academies in other parts of the world who have tried to emulate its highly successful model for training and scouting.”
La Liga Academy was established in the UAE last year and is open to boys and girls across the UAE from ages 4-18.
