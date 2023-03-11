And with just one year left on his contract and a desire to win trophies, I think Kane must depart the North London giants and move abroad to Paris.

Despite being Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, he has been unable to lead the team to a single major trophy. Tottenham need a major rebuild, which could take years, and Kane, who turns 30 this summer, doesn’t have time for that. In contrast, PSG lacks a proper center-forward, and Kane’s addition could make the difference in the club finally winning the Champions League.

20 goals

PSG has attacking talent in Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but they often go out wide. Neymar - who looks set to be sold this summer - is also prone to go wide. Kane, a world-class center-forward, could play through the middle and I think he could score well over 20 goals a season for them. PSG may be seen as an easy route to medals, but I think Kane deserves some honours after years of trying yet failing at Spurs.

I doubt he would want to move any other side in England out of respect to Spurs therefore a potential transfer to Manchester United seems unlikely. Even Spurs chairman Daniel Levy woild be reluctant to do business with a domestic rival. PSG, on the other hand, may be more tempting for Levy if they come in with an offer. Kane is a professional who will never let his head go down, but it’s evident that he’s getting frustrated with Spurs’ lack of success.

Time to move

Tottenham has the best stadium in the country, but they don’t have a team to match it. And to build one will take years. This is time Kane does not have and should not waste. The spine of the team is unconvincing, with costly errors from Eric Dier in central defense, and midfielders Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hardly able to put the frighteners on opposing players. Son Heung Min’s form has slumped this season, and the young and inconsistent Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison aren’t reliable options up front.