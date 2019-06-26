Los Angeles: Jurien Gaari rifled an equaliser from 28 yards out in the third minute of stoppage time to give Curacao a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday as both teams reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

The Reggae Boyz, runners-up in the past two editions of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, advanced with the draw on the final day of Group C action in Los Angeles.

Curacao went through after Honduras, already eliminated from quarter-final contention after back-to-back defeats, stunned El Salvador 4-0 in the second match of the double-header at Banc of California Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC.

Jamaica finished top of Group C with five points, one more than Curacao.