Manchester: Manchester United’s record signing Harry Maguire wants his teammates to control games and rediscover their swagger after they dropped points in the Premier League for the third game in succession at Southampton.
United winger Daniel James’ brilliant first-half goal was cancelled out by a Jannik Vestergaard header after the interval as the visitors were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at St Mary’s on Saturday.
The result left United on five points from four games after a home defeat by Crystal Palace and an away draw at Wolves last month.
“We are playing attacking football but don’t get me wrong we can still improve a lot especially on the ball,” Maguire said. “We were giving it away sloppy, and we need to improve on that and show arrogance on the ball and be confident on the ball. We’re Man United and we want to control games. In the last 20 of the first and in the first 20 of the second we didn’t really control the game and we got punished for that.”