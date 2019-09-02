“We are playing attacking football but don’t get me wrong we can still improve a lot especially on the ball,” Maguire said. “We were giving it away sloppy, and we need to improve on that and show arrogance on the ball and be confident on the ball. We’re Man United and we want to control games. In the last 20 of the first and in the first 20 of the second we didn’t really control the game and we got punished for that.”