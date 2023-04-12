Big reputation

Van Nistelrooy was in his second season with United when he managed it, and Salah did it in his first year at Liverpool, but he had played in England for Chelsea before.

Haaland may have been born in Leeds, but he moved to Norway at the age of three and had never played in England until this season.

Haaland arrived at City from Borussia Dortmund with a big reputation. But, it has preceded him. He has exceeded expectations by continuing his voracious goal-scoring in the Premier League. But like I said, he is still learning how to play for coach Pep Guardiola at City, suggesting that he will continue to score more goals in the future.

Dean record

Dixie Dean scored 60 top-flight goals, and 63 in all competitions, for Everton, in 1927-28 - both records to this day. As amazing as Haaland is, he won’t break Dean’s record. He would have to match his entire Premier League goal tally which is currently 30 again in the last nine games to match Dean. That won’t happen, but you can’t help but feel he is already the greatest striker England has ever seen.

There have been many prolific goal scorers such as Alan Shearer, who is the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer with 206 goals in 404 games. His physicality and skill inspired Blackburn Rovers to their 1995 title and Newcastle United to numerous victories. Another was Didier Drogba, known for his performances in high-pressure games, such as the 2012 Champions League final. Arsenal’s Thierry Henry was renowned for his brilliant and ruthless scoring ability, with 228 goals in 377 games while Sergio Aguero is remembered for his iconic goal in the last minute of the 2011-2012 Premier League season against QPR, giving City their first title in 44 years.