Dubai: Manchester City fans are euphoric after a historic treble. They have ticked every box and have underlined their credentials as an European giant. However, the big turnaround came in the key clash against Arsenal, a battle pitting the top two contenders in the English Premier League. City cruised to a 4-1 win at their fortress in Etihad and from then on, there was no looking back with Pep Guardiola’s men steamrollering their opponents with ease.

It was a dream come true for the four UAE-based young footballers when they headed to Etihad Arena to be mascots for Manchester City players in the match against Gunners.

Mohammad, Kais, Mohammad and Itqan from the Talented Player Programme (TPP) at City Football Schools (CFS) in the UAE enjoyed a matchday experience of a lifetime, courtesy of e& and Manchester City FC. Apart from watching the City fixture, the quartet enjoyed a training session at the academy and a tour of the Etihad Stadium before walking out with the players and enjoying the top-of-the-table clash.

Mohammed (right) during a training session at City Football School in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Mohammad, a Grade 5 student in Abu Dhbai, was excited after walking out with his idol Rodri. “I enjoyed the match and it’s an amazing experience to see my team win. It is the first time I am watching the senior team in action,” said the 10-year-old. “I have spent more than half my life learning football,” said the Jordanian, who is a passionate football student and also a class-topper in his studies.

World-class footballer

For the 12-year-old Emirati, Mohammad, he used this opportunity to chart out his goal of playing in the English league.

“I want to play football in English league and represent UAE. My aim is to become a world-class footballer,” the 12-year-old, who was the mascot for goalkeeper Ederson, said. “I am almost as tall as Ederson and when I told him about it, he allowed me to stand beside him and not in front of him as I would cover him,” the Emirati said with a chuckle.

Emirati Mohammad (left) vies with a fellow City Football School student during a training session in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Shock and awe for Itqan

The whole experience at the Etihad was shock and awe for 13-year-old Itqan, who was savouring every bit of his stay during the match.

“I walked out with Ruben Diaz, my idol. It was amazing to see the first team play in person and the atmosphere at Etihad was really good,” added the Malaysian Grade 8 student, who aspires to be an international footballer playing in the highest league.

Itqan showcasing his dribbling skills during a training session. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Unbelievable trip

The 12-year-old Kais initially didn’t believe he was one of the four selected for the dream trip and thought it was fake.

“I was so excited to see the game and walked out with Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gundogan. I want to be the greatest footballer ever,” said the French citizen, who started his football in Manchester, then continued in London and Montreal before moving to Dubai a year ago.

Kais aims to be the greatest footballer ever and works hard to achieve realise his goal. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

e& has been Manchester City FC’s Official Telecommunications Partner since 2009 and has partnered with City Football Schools (CFS) last year to support the Talented Player Programme (TPP). The programme aims to provide a platform for young footballers aged 11-16 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Successful programme

Launched in 2019, the programme helps fulfil the potential of footballers and provides guidance from expert coaches from City Football Schools. The TPP is part of the CFS programme, with coaching in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In three years, the programme has successfully transitioned more than 50 players into elite football environments.