Shandong Luneng's Marouane Fellaini chas tested positive for the coronavirus Image Credit: AFP

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Belgian, who joined Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng last January from the English Premier League side, returned to the country on Friday to join up with his club and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former Belgium international did not have a fever and was asymptomatic, the club said, and has now been placed in quarantine.

In a post on Twitter, the 32-year-old, said he hopes “to return to the game as soon as possible”.

Chinese media reports say Fellaini is in isolation at Jinan hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.

A statement from his club read: “The official test confirmed that the player Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine observation period.