“Yes, we didn’t expect to do so well and click so well as a unit straightaway but we were very confident going into the contest. We will now try to do our best as we are happy to get the result. First half was tough for us as we didn’t know much about their game position. In the second half, after the meeting we understood how they are playing. Basically, we realised they were trying to be very effective from the wings,” revealed Narzary.