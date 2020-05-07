Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes Image Credit: AFP

The legality of the transfer of Manchester United’s star find ​Bruno Fernandes ​​​​​​from Portuguese club Sporting is under investigation from Fifa following a complaint from his former team Sampdoria, football’s world governing body has said.

The 25-year-old joined United from Sporting in January for an initial fee of 55 million euros and has registered three goals and four assists in nine games.

Sky Sports reported that Italy’s Sampdoria inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Sporting made on Fernandes when they sold him in 2017.

However, the Portuguese club say that clause is null and void as the playmaker signed a fresh deal in June 2018 after terminating the original one.

“We can confirm that on April 3 the Italian club Sampdoria lodged a claim with Fifa against the Portuguese club Sporting Clube de Portugal related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of ... Fernandes,” Fifa said in a statement released to British media.