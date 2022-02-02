The seven teams going against each other this year are Al Jazira from the UAE, Palmeiras from Brazil, Chelsea from the UK, Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia, Al Ahly from Egypt, Monterrey from Mexico, and AS Pirae from Tahiti.

First match

Tomorrow’s first match will be between Al Jazira and AS Pirae. Reigning UAE Pro League champions Al Jazira will make history by playing in their second Club World Cup since 2017 – the first side from the UAE ever to do so. They finished fourth five years ago, but can they go even further this time around?

After Auckland City were forced to withdraw from the Club World Cup due to New Zealand’s Covid-19 regulations, Tahitian side AS Pirae were selected to represent the OFC in December. This gives the ten-time champions of Tahiti’s Ligue 1 their first opportunity to step onto the world stage, where they will make their debut against the hosts.

The winners of this game will then face AFC Champions League holders Al Hilal in the third match of the tournament. It will be the Saudi Arabian club’s second appearance at the Club World Cup after an impressive showing in 2019, when they lost narrowly on penalties to Monterrey in the match for third place and had to settle for fourth.

Al Ahly will play Monterrey and these are two teams with plenty of experience in this competition. The Mexican side have qualified on four previous occasions, beating record Egyptian champions Al Ahly on their two prior meetings in 2012 and 2013. The Egyptians are even more experienced in the Club World Cup, having already represented CAF six times – a record only bettered by Auckland City with nine appearances. Last year Al Ahly proved that they deserve their place among the world’s best club sides by beating Palmeiras in the match for third place. Will this be the year that they finally get the better of Monterrey?

Brazilian side Palmeiras are joining the party for the second consecutive year and will enter the tournament at the semi-final stage. Also entering the fray in the last four are European representatives and UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea, who will be keen to take home the trophy after missing out in 2012.

Bayern Munich won the cup last year but will not be defending their title this year as they were eliminated during the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.