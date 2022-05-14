The historic quadruple is getting closer for Liverpool. They remain on track of winning four trophies this season after they beat Chelsea at Wembley Stadium to win the FA Cup. For neutrals, it was a match to forget and almost totally devoid of any incidents. For Reds fans all over the world, they could not care less.

Liverpool’s latest triumph followed their League Cup victory – also against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues – in February. Tuchel was hoping his side would go one better this time having lost after an epic penalty shootout, but Jurgen Klopp’s men again won on spot kicks but not nearly as many were needed to decide a winner.

Chelsea tried everything to get a positive result this time, they even chose to wear their yellow away kit in the hope it would bring them a change of luck after they lost the February final while wearing their blue home colours. It didn’t work – however, extra time and penalties was the last thing Klopp would have wanted. His players will be feeling physically and mentally drained but have just two day’s rest before they are back in action.

2 games left

But, they will be full of belief that they can go on to claim two more pieces of silverware. They are only 3 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with 2 games left for both sides to play whilst Real Madrid await in the Champions League final.

Klopp has bagged the two domestic cups and although that is an impressive feat, he will want the remaining two to make it a truly memorable campaign. Otherwise a season that promised so much could end on a bit of a whimper.

No English team has ever won the quadruple but Liverpool’s bid for it has now gone further into a season than any other side before them. They have surpassed the 2006/07 Chelsea team whose quadruple challenge lasted until May 1 of that season before falling to the Reds in the semifinals of the Champions League. We’re now in the middle of May and Liverpool have secured two trophies and are within touching distance of landing two more.

Need some luck

It will be a grueling month for the Merseysiders and they will need some luck if they are to catch City in the league. Not only are Pep Guardiola’s men ahead on points but they also have a better goal difference. City face West Ham next and although David Moyes’ men will make it hard for De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling and co, you would still expect the leaders to pick up another 3 points. Liverpool will have to win their match against Southampton on Tuesday to stand any chance at all and then on the final day of the season next Sunday they will need a miracle.