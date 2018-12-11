Abu Dhabi: ES Tunis, the top club side in Africa, have landed in Abu Dhabi ahead of their quest to become the best club on the planet at the Fifa Club World Cup from December 12-22.
The Tunisians, who booked their place at the tournament with a stunning come-from-behind 4-3 aggregate win over Egypt’s Al Ahly in the final of the CAF Champions League last month, will now begin preparations for their quarter-final clash against either Al Ain or Wellington on Saturday from 8.30pm at Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.
Tickets are now on sale at the venue daily 3-10pm or via fifa.com/cwc/tickets. For more information, visit https://www.fifa.com/clubworldcup/