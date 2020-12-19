Liverpool's Firmino celebrates against Crystal Palace Image Credit: Reuters

06:27PM



FULL-TIME: PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 7

Well, well well. Now that is a statement of intent for Jurgen Klopp's boys on a title defence in the English Premier League. Six points clear, goal difference aganist Tottenham more than negated. Happy days at Anfield...

06:15PM



GOAL! PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 7

My oh my. Salah goes one better with a goal-of-the season contender as he cuts inside from the right and curls home a beauty with his left foot - on the postage-stamp in the top-left corner - even though we don't put stamps there...

06:11PM



GOAL! PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 6

Salah rubs salt in the wounds (woo-hoo, my Fantasy points are going up!) and Palace are sinking.

05:58PM



GOAL! PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 5

Firmino bags his second as the Palace defence ball-watches and allows Salah's delivery to fing the Brazilian in acres of space to boost that goal-difference.

05:49PM



PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 4

Poor old Roy Hodgson can only laugh at that goal. What to do, Roy? Liverpool are switched on and look ready for a real title tilt.

05:36PM



GOAL: PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 4

Clinical. A perfect goal to secure the three points. Trent Alexander-Arnold tees up skipper Jordan Henderson, who slots home a perfect side-footer - touching the side-netting to leave the keeper with no chance

05:43PM



KICK-OFF: PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 3

Back under way. Damage limitation for Palace now are Liverpool look to add to their plus-goal-difference tally.

05:25PM



HALF-TIME: PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 3

This is the Liverpool we know from last season. Finally they are showing their true title credentials with a dominant performance against no-pushovers Palace. Minamino, Sane and Firmino (guess who made Salah his captain this week... typical) on the scoresheet and this will be one-way traffic in the second half.

05:20PM



GOAL! PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 3

Told you! Firmino dinks home with the outside of his boot after a lovely cross from Scotsman Andy Robertson split the Palace defence. Roy Hodgson has a big half-time talk if Palace are to salavge anything from this...

05:14PM



PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 2

Sadio Mane has Liverpool on Easy Street with a second before the break. Firmino threads the ball through and the Senegalese times his run t perfecrtion to beat the offside trap and beat Guaita in the Palace goal. Could be a long day...

05:01PM



PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Now back to the action. It has got a bit tentative at Selhurst Park after that bright opening. Wilfried Zaha could and possibly should have set up Palace for level terms but Jordan Ayew is robbed by Fabinho as he is about to tap home. Right off the toes....

04:56PM



As promised, a bit belated but the teams are with you..

04:46PM



PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita (GK), van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Clyne, Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew. Subs: Butland (GK),Ward, Tomkins, Dann, Townsend, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Riedewald

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Keita, Henderson (c), Wijnaldum, Minamino, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Adrian (GK), Kelleher (GK), Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Williams.

04:45PM



GOAL: PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Didn't even get time to breathe! Minamino pops up at the far post to give Liverpool the lead in the third minute. Christmas is already looking more jovial on Merseyside.

04:41PM



PALACE v LIVERPOOL