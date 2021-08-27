Signed for Utd from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, could now be heading back to Old Trafford

Red or Blue? Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Juventus and rejoin former club Man Utd. He had earlier been linked with a move to rivals Man City. Image Credit: GN

Dubai: First he was heading to Manchester City, much to the disgust of the red half of town, but now news has broken that Cristiano Ronaldo is about to rejoin Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club have entered the race to resign the Juventus forward after coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to leave.

Ronaldo is regarded as a legend at United whom he signed for from Sporting Lisbon back in 2003 for £12 million when he was an unknown, but he ended up scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the club. He won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player during six years at the club.

“Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow. This morning he didn’t train,” Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve’s Serie A match against Empoli tomorrow. Ronaldo won two Serie A titles with Juve, but his time in Turin has not lived up to expectations.

Leading the race

Premier League champions City were leading the race for the 36-year-old's signature having missed out on England captain Harry Kane who chose to remain at Tottemham. But they are now still looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero who left for Barcelona.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted the Red Devils could make a late swoop to bring Ronaldo back. “Cristiano has been a legend of this club, he is a legend of this club, he’s the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” said Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo.

“We’ve always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”