Manchester City are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus but do not want to pay a transfer fee for the 36-year-old. Image Credit: Reuters

English Premier League champions Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for just £25 million.

The Portuguese legend is out of contract next summer and the Italian club want to sell him to save on the £500,000 a week wages they pay him plus tax.

Ronaldo is willing to leave and his agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for a club who are willing to pay the relatively small transfer fee for the 36-year-old and take on his wages.

City want to bring him back to England on a free transfer and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season.

Pep Guardiola missed the chance to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham as the England man decided to stay at the London club for one more season. They have already signed Jack Grealish for £100m but if they get Ronaldo it would be a real statement of their intent.

Going strong

Approaching his 36th birthday in February, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of slowing down.

“I still feel good, sharp and in a good moment in my life,” the Juventus and Portugal star said in a video interview. “I hope to play many, many years more, but you never know.”

The forward still has another full season on his contract at Juventus, expiring in 2022 when retirement won’t be considered.

“If you feel motivated, it doesn’t matter. Cristiano now is good,” he said. “When I speak with the young boys, I’m always giving advice to them that I say, `Enjoy the moment because we never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Something can happen in your life with your family’.”

It’s tougher than expected for Juventus this season, with the nine-time defending Serie A champions unusually low in sixth place - 10 points behind leader AC Milan - albeit with 25 games remaining.

“My eyes see the future very, very bright,” Ronaldo said. “So, I’m happy with that.”

Happy too that he has won titles with Lisbon club Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Winning the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 leaves the World Cup as the only major prize to elude him.

World Cup

“We have to have the steps under the ground because we won (in) 2016 and now we want to win the World Cup,” Ronaldo said. “Everything is possible, but you have to be realistic as well.”

A taste of the 2022 World Cup will come with friendlies next year against host nation Qatar.

“I win (titles with) every club that I’ve played with,” Ronaldo said. “But (the) World Cup, it’s a dream.”