The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off this Friday night as Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park and football fans all over the world are bracing themselves for what will be yet another fascinating campaign.

Last season Manchester City won the title but they were pushed hard all the way by Liverpool. On paper, any of the traditional ‘big six’ clubs could win it - but they are just as likely to struggle. We’re looking at you, Manchester United…

Manchester City are the defending Premier League champions. They will be doing their best to retain the trophy once again.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will be looking to join the title race this season and they have all dipped into the transfer market to improve their squads. Then there are the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham who will all be keen on improving where they finished last season.

There will be a tense race for Europe and last but not least the battle to beat the dreaded drop. Can the new boys Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth stay up? We’ll know everything by May next year, meanwhile check out our team-by-team guide of all 20 clubs and their summer transfer activity.

Manchester City

They were brilliant last season and deserved to win the title even though Liverpool ran them very close. The Champions League still eludes them, but domestically City continue to set the standard and if anyone finishes above them then they will be Premier League champions. Pep Guardiola has won the league in four of his five seasons in charge and knows what is needed for a title charge.

Man City coach Pep Guardiola has made some astute additions to the squad this summer.

The addition of powerful Norwegian striker Erling Haaland gives City a different dimension while Argentinian Julian Alvarez is a shrewd signing. They have also bolstered the midfield with Kalvin Phillips from Leeds. Without a doubt, City will defend their title – but once again they will pushed hard by Liverpool.

Manchester City Nickname: The Citizens

Founded: 1880

Ground: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 53,400

Chairman: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Coach: Pep Guardiola

2021–22: 1st (Champions)



Transfers in:

Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund (51 million pounds)

Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United (45 million pounds)

Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld (free)



Transfers out:

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea (50 million pounds)

Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City (45 million pounds)

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal (30 million pounds)

Romeo Lavia to Southampton (12 million pounds)

Fernandinho to Athletico Paranaense (free)

Zack Steffen to Middlesbrough (loan)



Liverpool

The Reds have lost Sadio Mane and this is a big blow. He was the one that made them tick with his tireless displays. In has come Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a record fee but he is a totally different player to Mane and will take time to settle in the Premier League. By then City could have a huge lead.

As long as Liverpool have Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah they'll have a chance.

They have retained Mo Salah and have depth in every position, but more importantly they have Jurgen Klopp who is one of the best coaches in the world. They’ll push City all the way but will have to again settle for second place.

Liverpool Nickname: The Reds

Founded: 1892

Ground: Anfield

Capacity: 53,394

Chairman: Tom Werner

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

2021–22: 2nd of 20



Transfers in:

Darwin Nunez from Benfica (75 million pounds)

Fabio Carvalho from Fulham (5 million pounds)

Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen (4.5 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich (40 million pounds)

Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)

Takumi Minamino to AS Monaco (15.5 million pounds)

Marko Grujic to Porto (10.5 million pounds)

Ben Davies to Rangers (4 million pounds)

Loris Karius (released)



Arsenal

The Gunners have made several high profile signings this summer and look well equipped for a title charge. They took just 15 points from their last ten games last season but coach Mikel Arteta will expect a much stronger campaign this time around.

Arsenal will have Brazil international striker Gabriel Jesus leading the attack this season.

The acquisition of Gabriel Jesus gives Arsenal a top-class striker not seen since the days of Thierry Henry while Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira is a great addition. Also, Oleksandr Zinchenko will make them more solid at the back. Arteta has a good squad now and a top 3 finish is very possible.

Arsenal Nickname: The Gunners

Founded: 1886

Ground: Emirates Stadium

Capacity: 60,704

Chairman: Stan Kroenke

Coach: Mikel Arteta

2021–22: 5th of 20



Transfers in:

Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City (45 million pounds)

Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City (30 million pounds)

Fabio Vieira from Porto (40 million pounds)

Matt Turner from New England Revolution (undisclosed)

Marquinhos from Sao Paulo (3 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Alexandre Lacazette to Olympique Lyonnais (free)

Matteo Guendouzi to Olympique Marseille (9 million pounds)

Konstantinos Mavropanos to VfB Stuttgart (3 million pounds)

Nuno Tavares to Marseille (loan)



Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will have the welcome distraction of the Champions League next season and coach Antonio Conte will relish pitting his side against the best in Europe. The Italian is one of the elite coaches in the game and knows how to get results.

Son Heung-Min will play a massive role for Tottenham once again.

They have Harry Kane looking refocused and revitalized, and Son Heung-Min as good as ever. Added to the attack is Brazil star Richarlison who arrives from Everton. He gives Spurs genuine depth in attack, while Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence have strengthened the wing-back positions.

Tottenham Hotspur Nickname: The Lilywhites

Founded: 1882

Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,850

Chairman: Daniel Levy

Coach: Antonio Conte

2021–22: 4th of 20



Transfer in:

Richarlison from Everton (50 million pounds)

Yves Bissouma from Brighton (25 million pounds)

Djed Spence from Middlesbrough (12.5 million pounds)

Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan (free)

Clement Lenglet from Barcelona (loan)

Fraser Forster from Southampton (free)



Transfers out:

Steven Bergwijn to Ajax Amsterdam (31.25 million pounds)

Cameron Carter-Vickers to Celtic (6 million pounds)



Chelsea

Last season was difficult for the Blues with coach Thomas Tuchel unable to maintain the standards he had set in his first few months in charge. The return of Romelu Lukaku seemed to unsettle the squad but the Belgium star has been packed off to Inter Milan again and in has come Raheem Sterling from Man City.

Chelsea have added centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to the defence but the former Napoli star may take time to settle.

He will be a great addition to the team but Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly may take time to settle. Chelsea will be busy in the market right up until the deadline and where they finish in the table will depend on who else they can bring in. If no other major signings are made then the top 4 will be out of reach.

Chelsea Nickname: The Blues

Founded: 1905

Ground: Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 40,834

Chairman: Todd Boehly

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

2021–22: 3rd of 20



Transfer in:

Raheem Sterling from Manchester City (50 million pounds)

Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (32 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan (loan)

Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid (free)

Andreas Christensen to Barcelona (free)





Manchester United

They last won the title in 2013 and they won’t be anywhere near the top once again. The Red Devils still need several new quality additions to the squad and if they fail to bring in their main transfer target this summer - Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong – then they will fail to finish any higher than 6th, which is where they finished last season too.

New coach Erik Ten Hag will have a big job on his hands at Old Trafford.

New boss Erik ten Hag will have a lot of work to do to get the team playing free flowing football once again but he proved he has the ability to win titles at Ajax. He will need time to get his methods across to the players and I doubt any big strides will be made this term. They should be better to watch what with the coach’s attack-minded and entertaining philosophy.

Manchester United Nickname: The Red Devils

Founded: 1878

Ground: Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,879

Co-chairmen: Joel and Avram Glazer

Coach: Erik ten Hag

2021–22: 6th of 20



Transfers in:

Lisandro Martinez from Ajax Amsterdam (67 million pounds)

Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord (13 million pounds)

Christian Eriksen from Brentford (free)



Transfers out:

Paul Pogba to Juventus (free)

Jesse Lingard to Nottingham Forest (free)

Nemanja Matic to AS Roma (free)

Andreas Pereira to Fulham (10 million pounds)

Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest (loan)

Edinson Cavani (released)

Juan Mata (released)



Everton

They survived last season by the skin of their teeth and have lost their best player in Richarlison. But the Toffees have made some solid additions such as James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeill and will enjoy a much better season. Manager Frank Lampard has had a full preseason with the team and will prove what a good young coach he is. If Dominic Calvert-Lewin can get the service from the wings he will show that he is an effective striker.

Frank Lampard (right) will hope youngster Anthony Gordon will have another strong season.

They have Jordan Pickford - England’s number one - in goal who seems to be maturing into a much better goalkeeper now and keep an eye out for rising star Anthony Gordon to get the Goodison crowd on their feet.

Everton Nickname: The Toffees

Founded: 1878

Ground: Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Chairman: Bill Kenwright

Coach:Frank Lampard

2021–22: 16th of 20



Transfer in:

Dwight McNeil from Burnley (20 million pounds)

James Tarkowski from Burnley (free)

Ruben Vinagre from Sporting (loan)



Transfers out:

Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur (50 million pounds)

Jarrad Branthwaite to PSV Eindhoven (loan)

Cenk Tosun to Besiktas (free)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (released)

Fabian Delph (released)





Aston Villa

Coach Steven Gerrard has been knocking the squad into shape with the acquisition of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos and Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Both are excellent arrivals while Leon Bailey is a fascinating wild card and in Jacob Ramsey they have one of the most exciting youngsters in the league.

Philippe Coutinho will be vital to how Villa do this season.

With Philippe Coutinho pulling the strings and creating chances for Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, Villa will have a solid season.

Aston Villa Nickname: The Villans

Founded: 1874

Ground: Villa Park

Capacity: 42,749

Chairman: Nassef Sawiris

Coach: Steven Gerrard

2021–22: 14th of 20



Transfers in:

Diego Carlos from Sevilla (26 million pounds)

Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona (20 million pounds)

Robin Olsen from AS Roma (undisclosed)

Boubacar Kamara from Marseille (free)

Ludwig Augustinsson from Sevilla (loan)



Transfers out:

Matt Targett to Newcastle United (15 million pounds)

Trezeguet to Trabzonspor (3.5 million pounds)



Wolverhampton Wanderers

They have done really well over the past three seasons since promotion in 2018 finishing 7th, 13th and 10th. They had a poor end to last season what with just three wins from their final 14 matches which cost them a European spot. They were close to the top 6 for long periods but fell short.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage (left) will hope to take the club on to the next level.

Coach Bruno Lage is an astute tactician and if he can get star striker Raul Jimenez back to his best, Wolves can have another solid season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Nickname: Wolves

Founded: 1877

Ground: Molineux Stadium

Capacity: 32,050

Chairman: Jeff Shi

Coach: Bruno Lage

2021–22: 10th of 20



Transfers in:

Nathan Collins from Burnley (20.5 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Ruben Vinagre to Sporting Lisbon (8.5 million pounds)

Fabio Silva to Anderlecht (loan)



West Ham United

David Moyes’ teams tend to have a bit of a wobble after every two good seasons and I feel the Hammers will slip a few places from their 7th place finish last time out. The acquisition of Sassuolo and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca will ease the pressure on Michail Antonio but they have lost their new centre-back Nayef Aguerd who has had to undergo ankle surgery.

West Ham will look Michail Antonio to supply the goals once again.

He will be a big miss. I have a sneaky feeling that Declan Rice will leave on transfer deadline day and with no time to replace the midfielder, the Hammers will struggle a tad.

West Ham Nickname: The Irons

Founded: 1895

Ground: London Stadium

Capacity: 62,500

Co-chairmen: David Sullivan and David Gold

Coach: David Moyes

2021–22: 7th of 20



Transfers in:

Nayef Aguerd from Stade Rennais (30 million pounds)

Flynn Downes from Swansea City (12 million pounds)

Alphonse Areola from Paris St Germain (7.75 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Andriy Yarmolenko to Al-Ain (free)

Ryan Fredericks to Bournemouth (free)



Newcastle United

The Magpies are backed by the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund but those who thought this would immediately bring footballs best to Tyneside have been disappointed. Still, the club have been doing smart business in the transfer market.

Eddie Howe has done well as Newcastle coach, but is he the man to lead them up the table?

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman will stand them in good stead but don’t rule out any further business this month. Coach Eddie Howe has the backing of the board and the fans and he will help them make steady steps up the table.

Newcastle United Nickname: The Magpies

Founded: 1892

Ground: St James’ Park

Capacity: 52,305

Chairman: Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Coach: Eddie Howe

2021–22: 11th of 20



Transfers in:

Sven Botman from Lille (35 million pounds)

Matt Targett from Aston Villa (15 million pounds)

Nick Pope from Burnley (10 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Dwight Gayle to Stoke City (undisclosed)



Fulham

They topped the second tier last season and will enjoy being back in the big time. Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha is a great signing and will do really at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva guided Fulham to the EFL Championship and promotion to the Premier League - but will he find the going tough?

They have lost Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool which is a blow but still have Aleksandar Mitrovic who knows the Premier League well. And with manager Marco Silva pulling the strings, the Londoners will have a fine season.

Fulham Nickname: The Cottagers

Founded: 1879

Ground: Craven Cottage

Capacity: 22,384

Chairman: Shahid Khan

Coach: Marco Silva

2021–22: EFL Championship, 1st (champions)



Transfer in:

Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon (20 million pounds)

Andreas Pereira from Manchester United (10 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Andre Zambo Anguissa to Napoli (10.2 million pounds)

Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool (5 million pounds)



Crystal Palace

Manager Patrick Vieira completely overhauled the team’s style of play last season and they will be exciting to watch once again. Survival is the priority for Palace but they’ll ruffle the feathers of the top 6 with their front foot attacking style.

Coach Patrick Vieira has totally transformed the way Crystal Palace play.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are both tricky customers while the arrivals of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure and Bayern defender Chris Richards will improve the squad. But they will miss the flair of midfielder Conor Gallagher who has returned to Chelsea after his loan spell.

Crystal Palace Nickname: The Eagles

Founded: 1905

Ground: Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,486

Chairman: Steve Parish

Coach: Patrick Vieira

2021–22: 12th of 20



Transfers in:

Cheick Doucoure from Lens (21 million pounds)

Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion (free)

Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County (free)



Transfers out:

None



Nottingham Forest

Forest have been extremely busy in the transfer window and have recruited 10 new players. The pick of the bunch is 29-year-old Jesse Lingard from Manchester United who was strongly linked with West Ham and Newcastle but the England international turned them both down to join the Reds which surprised many.

England international Jesse Lingard will be the main goal threat for Forest this season.

On his day he can be a match-winner and Forest will look to him and his Premier League experience to guide them to mid-table. They have also brought in Taiwo Awoniyi who is a strong striker. They might initially struggle in the first few months but there is enough quality in the squad to ensure survival.

Nottingham Forest Nickname: The Reds

Founded: 1865

Ground: City Ground

Capacity: 30,445

Chairman: Nicholas Randall

Coach: Steve Cooper

2021–22: EFL Championship, 4th of 24



Transfers in:

Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin (17 million pounds)

Neco Williams from Liverpool (16 million pounds)

Orel Mangala from VfB Stuttgart (12.7 million pounds)

Moussa Niakhate from Mainz 05 (10 million pounds)

Omar Richards from Bayern Munich (9 million pounds)

Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town (6 million pounds)

Harry Toffolo from Huddersfield Town (4 million pounds)

Jesse Lingard from Manchester United (free)

Dean Henderson from Manchester United (loan)

Wayne Hennessey from Burnley (free)



Transfers out:

Brice Samba to Lens (4.4 million pounds)



Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have been very easy on the eye under coach Graham Potter who looks destined to move to a bigger club in the not too distant future.

Graham Potter has been a breath of fresh air for Brighton - but can they hang on to the high regarded coach?

A lack of firepower continues to be their big issue – they have only scored 82 goals in the last two Premier League campaigns. Worryingly they have lost their best player, centre midfielder Yves Bissouma, to Tottenham and this will hit them hard. Still, they should have enough about them to steer clear of trouble.

Brighton & Hove Albion Nickname: The Seagulls

Founded: 1901

Ground: Falmer Stadium

Capacity: 31,800

Chairman: Tony Bloom

Coach: Graham Potter

2021–22: 9th of 20



Transfers in:

Julio Enciso from Libertad (9.5 million pounds)

Simon Adingra from Nordsjaelland (6 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur (25 million pounds)

Leo Ostigard to Napoli (4.2 million pounds)



Leicester City

At the time of writing Leicester City are the only side in the Premier League not to have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season. Ever since Brendan Rodgers took charge of the club they have been overachieving. They won the FA Cup and have finished in the top 5 twice but this could be the season that they begin to slide down the table if no new recruits are brought in.

Youri Tielemans (right) will be a big miss if he is to leave Leicester City.

Also they could be set to lose two key players – goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder Youri Tielemans. Replacing them with quality players will be hard. They still have defensive lynchpin Wesley Fofana at the back and striker Jamie Vardy up front but they look headed for mid table obscurity.

Leicester City Nickname: The Foxes

Founded: 1884

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,261

Chairman: Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

Coach: Brendan Rodgers

2021–22: 8th of 20



Transfer in:

None



Transfers out:

None



Leeds United

They survived relegation by three points last term but will struggle again especially having lost their 2 best players Raphina to Barcelona and Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City. Jesse Marsch is a good coach and the American will just about do enough to keep Leeds up once again.

Leeds will look to striker Patrick Bamford for the goals this season but the team could struggle having lost star man Raphina.

Striker Patrick Bamford’s return from a persistent foot injury is a huge bonus while new arrival Luis Sinisterra is a crowd-pleaser who can turn a game in the blink of an eye. But it won’t be pretty – they will be embroiled in the battle for survival until the final weeks of the season. Fortunately for them there are three worse teams in the league.

Leeds United Nickname: The Whites

Founded: 1919

Ground: Elland Road

Capacity: 37,792

Chairman: Andrea Radrizzani

Coach: Jesse Marsch

2021–22: 17th of 20



Transfers in:

Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg (24.7 million pounds)

Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord (21 million pounds)

Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig (20 million pounds)

Marc Roca from Bayern Munich (10 million pounds)

Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg (10 million pounds)

Darko Gyabi from Manchester City (5 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Raphinha to Barcelona (58 million pounds)

Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City (45 million pounds)



Southampton

The Saints have been struggling for some time and I think this could finally be season they drop out of the big league. To his credit coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has developed young talent and brought in several youngsters too including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, forward Sekou Mara and midfielder Romeo Lavia.

James Ward-Prowse will be key to Southampton's fortunes this season.

But without striker Armando Broja in attack they look very weak going forward. They only scored 43 goals last season and with Broja they’ll score a lot less. They will look to James Ward-Prowse to deliver the goods but it won’t be enough.

Southampton Nickname: The Saints

Founded: 1885

Ground: St Mary’s Stadium

Capacity: 32,384

Chairman: Russ Kitching

Coach: Ralph Hasenhüttl

2021–22: 15th of 20



Transfers in:

Romeo Lavia from Manchester City (12 million pounds)

Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City (12 million pounds)

Sekou Mara from Girondins de Bordeaux (13 million pounds)

Armel Bella-Kotchap from Bochum (8.6 million pounds)

Joe Aribo from Rangers (6 million pounds)



Transfers out:

Fraser Forster to Tottenham Hotspur (free)

Shane Long to Reading (free)



Brentford

The Bees were brilliant last season and even claimed several huge scalps along the way. But I feel they will suffer from the dreaded second-season syndrome. They have lost Christian Eriksen who has joined Manchester United and that is a huge blow for coach Thomas Frank.

Thomas Frank may find his second season in the Premier League rather difficult - especially without the quality of Christian Eriksen who has left to join Man Utd.

Former Burnley centre-back Ben Mee is a smart pick-up and they still have Ivan Toney up front – however the attacker has been linked with a move to Newcastle. If they lose him then they will struggle.

Brentford Nickname: The Bees

Founded: 1889

Ground: Gtech Community Stadium

Capacity: 17,250

Chairman: Cliff Crown

Coach: Thomas Frank

2021–22: 13th of 20



Transfers in:

Aaron Hickey from Bologna (17 million pounds)

Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City (16 million pounds)

Ben Mee from Burnley (free)

Thomas Strakosha from Lazio (free)



Transfers out:

Christian Eriksen to Manchester United (free)





Bournemouth

They have a terrible set of early fixtures where they will face Manchester City and Liverpool. They won’t pick up any points in those games and this will set the tone for a season of struggle.

Scott Parker could not keep Fulham up in the Premier League when he was coach, and now in charge at Bournemouth he will struggle to do likewise.

Manager Scott Parker failed to keep Fulham in the Premier League and although he recruited Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell in the transfer window he won’t have much luck in keeping the Cherries up. Dominic Solanke was a regular scorer in the lower division but will struggle to find the back of the net in the top flight.

Bournemouth Nickname: The Cherries

Founded: 1899

Ground: Dean Court

Capacity: 11,364

Chairman: Jeff Mostyn

Coach: Scott Parker

2021–22: EFL Championship, 2nd of 24



Transfers in:

Marcus Tavernier (Middleborough 10 million pounds)

Joe Rothwell from Blackburn Rovers (free)

Ryan Fredericks from West Ham United (free)



Transfers out:

Robbie Brady to Preston North End (free)

Gary Cahill (released)

