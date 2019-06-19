Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, centre, waits for the referee to decide on the validity of his goal with teammates Roberto Firmino, left, and Philippe Coutinho, right, during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Salvador: Brazil were held to a 0-0 draw against Venezuela in the Copa America on Tuesday after a dramatic finale which saw a late Philippe Coutinho strike ruled out by VAR.

Coutinho thought he had fired Brazil into the quarter-finals in the 87th minute when he bundled home a finish from Everton Soares’ driving run down the left wing at Salvador’s Arena Fonte Nova.

But for the second time in the match, Chilean referee Julio Bascunan ruled out a Brazilian goal after being alerted to an infringement by the video assistant referee.

The goal appeared to have been disallowed due to a touch by Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, although it was not clear that Firmino had been offside as the ball grazed him on the way into the net.

Brazil left the field to boos but remain top of Group A with four points from two games, and one game to play.

Venezuela have two points from two games and will fancy their chances of advancing with their final game coming against Bolivia, who suffered their second straight defeat earlier Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Peru.

Brazil coach Tite meanwhile had no issues with the two VAR-assisted decisions that ruled out his side’s goals.