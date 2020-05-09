Teams will be allowed five subs instead of three to help with coronavirus backlog

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American football’s governing body, has said he was surprised that Fifa, the global football bosses, have decided to allow up to five substitutions per match following the coronavirus pandemic. The Conmebol chief also said he was not consulted before Fifa changed the rules from the three previously permitted substitutes to help cope with potential fixture congestion.

“We are taken by surprise by this measure, which was not consulted with our confederation,” Dominguez said on Twitter.

“Conmebol will convene a panel of experts to analyse it and present its conclusions to the board, which will decide whether to adopt it in South American tournaments.”

Earlier on Friday, Fifa said that world football rule-making body IFAB approved the change after receiving a proposal from Fifa that sought to protect the health of players amid the pandemic.

“The temporary amendment comes into force with immediate effect, and has been made as matches may be played in a condensed period in different weather conditions, both of which could have impacts on player welfare,” a Fifa statement read.

The changes come as football leagues around the world prepare to restart after almost two months of inactivity caused by the global pandemic. South Korea’s K-League resumed on Friday and Germany’s Bundesliga will restart on May 16.