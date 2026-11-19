Buurman's late strike propels Chelsea to Women's Champions League summit
Netherlands defender Veerle Buurman struck late as Chelsea edged Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Wednesday to move top of the Women's Champions League's league phase.
Buurman's 87th intervention took the English club a point above last year's runners-up Lyon, who play Arsenal on Thursday and champions Barcelona, who face Servette.
"We spoke about it before the game about wanting to finish the evening on top," Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh told UEFA.
"We are in a good spot going into the last game," she added.
Earlier, English champions Manchester City and Spain's Real Madrid earned vital wins to keep up with the early pacesetters after five rounds of the season.
Second-half substitutes Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw gave City a 2-0 win at Swedish club Hacken.
Danish forward Signe Bruun made the difference off the bench for Real Madrid, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over 10-woman Inter Milan.
The win took City up to fourth in the Champions League table equal on nine points with Real but ahead of the Spaniards on goal difference.
In Wednesday's other game, Juventus also needed late goals to overcome Belgians OH Leuven 2-0 with efforts from Annamaria Serturini and Matilde Pavan in the final six minutes sending them to sixth.
Bayern Munich and Arsenal are on eight points, with the Germans playing Austria Vienna on Thursday.
In Gothenburg, Hemp's deflected shot put Manchester City ahead after 56 minutes.
The English forward also played a role in Jamaica striker Shaw scoring their second after 77 minutes.
In Madrid, Lineth Beerensteyn got the hosts off the mark after 28 minutes.
Inter were a player down after Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir was sent off three minutes before the break.
Nevertheless Inter got the equaliser with Michela Cambiaghi heading in off a corner.
Bruun added the third five minutes from time and slotted in a late penalty.
Chelsea are unbeaten in 29 Champions League group-stage and league-phase games. PSG have won one of their last 13 outings in the competition. Chelsea go into their final match in December with automatic quarter-final qualification in their own hands.