Dubai: Manchester City host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday evening with the aggregate score locked at 1-1.
Despite a four-game winning streak since the first leg, City must win at home to avoid being eliminated at this stage of the tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
They will also be looking to equal Arsenal’s 14-year record for the longest Champions League unbeaten home run by an English team.
Leipzig will be seeking to inflict City’s first home defeat of 2023 and continue their five-game unbeaten run in the Europe’s elite competition. Leipzig warmed up for the game with a 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday while City beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League.
De Bruyne back
Pep Guardiola will have a fully-fit squad for the second leg, with Kevin De Bruyne expected to force his way back into the starting lineup. Riyad Mahrez, who has scored in all three of his Champions League fixtures against Leipzig so far, can also expect to start.
Leipzig, on the other hand, will be without Christopher Nkunku, who has picked up a fresh hamstring problem since recovering from a long-term knee injury. He joins Xaver Schlager, Peter Gulacsi, and Abdou Diallo on the sidelines.
Defences have not come out on top in the previous meetings between these two sides, with both teams scoring in all three matches. Despite the absence of Nkunku and injuries to other key players, Leipzig will be looking to cause an upset at the Etihad Stadium.
However, home advantage and City’s fully-fit squad could be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.