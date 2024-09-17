Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of the significance of the Carabao Cup, considering it an important competition for the club.

In his first season in charge, the Dutchman led United to Carabao Cup glory in 2022-23, before winning the FA Cup the following season, which helped saved his job after a dismal Premier League campaign saw the Red Devils finish eighth.

That FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City came shortly after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos took over control of footballing matters at Manchester United.

Following the British billionaire’s purchase of a minority stake in the club, Ratcliffe expressed his desire to lift Manchester United “to the top of English, European and world football”.

As United prepare to face League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, Ten Hag was asked whether the club's ambitions had changed under new ownership and if more prestigious silverware was now expected.

“I would say it’s significant,” Ten Hag told the media ahead of the game.

“FA Cup, Carabao Cup, it’s significant. I see all the attention from all the teams, from all the owners, from all the managers when they win a trophy, like Liverpool last year did, winning the Carabao Cup.

“I saw that final. I saw all the teams battling for it. We want the same. So, it’s very important in football to win trophies. You have five opportunities, and our aim is always to win all the games, so win all the trophies if possible.”

He added: “No doubt we are aiming for a trophy, this is one opportunity, so we take it [Tuesday’s game] seriously.”

It’s unlikely that Ratcliffe would view a Carabao Cup trophy as a successful season, especially if it's the standout achievement.