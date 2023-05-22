Dominant force

Guardiola’s brilliance as a manager has shaped a dominant force that is set to become even stronger. City’s recent success has been marred by allegations of financial impropriety, but the club vehemently denies any wrongdoing. With their financial situation likely to stabilize, City will be the favourites to win the title again next season, leaving their rivals with a short summer to devise strategies to halt their charge.

City’s trademark is their ability to apply pressure and break even the strongest opponents. Their 24-game unbeaten run was extraordinary. Next season, I feel there will be several challengers including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Liverpool, despite their impressive resurgence under Jurgen Klopp, have only managed one title due to City’s sheer dominance. City’s influence extends beyond the football pitch, taking a toll on their opponents mentally and physically. Liverpool, for instance, appeared exhausted after their pursuit of multiple trophies last season, and it affected their title challenge this year. However, with plans to strengthen their midfield, Liverpool aim to bounce back and mount a renewed challenge next season.

Arsenal, having tasted a title charge this season, will seek further improvement under the guidance of manager Arteta. The Gunners’ ambition includes potential signings such as Declan Rice from West Ham, signaling their intent to compete for major honours once again.

Attacking options

United need significant reinforcements, particularly in their attacking department, to compete with City over a prolonged title race. With rumours linking Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, United must bolster their squad.

Newcastle, backed by their wealthy Saudi Arabian owners, have made strides this season and many predict them to make bold moves in the transfer market to take them to the next level.