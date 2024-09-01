Berlin: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been handed ties against first-division opponents in the second round of the German Cup after Sunday’s draw.

Bayern play at Mainz, Dortmund will travel to Wolfsburg and Leipzig host cult club St Pauli.

Dortmund’s match at Wolfsburg is a replay of the 2015 German Cup final, won by a Kevin de Bruyne-powered Wolves in Jurgen Klopp’s last match in charge of the five-time winners.

Holders Bayer Leverkusen host second division Elversberg, while five-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt are at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Three-time winners Stuttgart host Kaiserslautern, who lost last year’s final in Berlin against Leverkusen.

The matches will take place on Oct. 30 and 31.