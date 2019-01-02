Perhaps one of the most fancied sides in Asia, South Korea created quite an impact during 2018. First they sent defending champions Germany packing, thanks to their 2-0 win in their last Group F match at the 2018 Fifa World Cup, and then four months later they won the Asian Games gold medal in Indonesia. But this meant that the Koreans will now have to begin the event without the services of their star striker Son Heung-min, who was released by Tottenham for national duty in the Asian Games so that their player could evade compulsory military duty. The team have been in fine form while going unbeaten in the seven friendlies they have played so far — including a goalless draw in their last game against Saudi Arabia in Abu Dhabi on December 31. Portuguese coach Paulo Bento will now be looking forward to continuing this momentum.