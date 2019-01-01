The injury of star player Omar Abdul Rahman, and a run of just two wins in the last 10 official matches under coach Alberto Zaccheroni, mean the hosts head into this tournament severely unfancied. They finished third in Australia four years ago, their best finish on foreign soil, and the last and only other time they played the tournament at home in 1996, they finished runners-up. Even in their current malaise, they should have enough about them to top this group, but looking beyond that they will need plenty of spirit and home support to do anything like they did in 2015.