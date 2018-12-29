Abu Dhabi: Hosts UAE suffered a setback ahead of 2019 AFC Asian Cup as they lost 2-0 to Kuwait in a friendly on Friday.
Bader Al Matuwa and Omar Beitar scored a goal apiece for Kuwait. UAE will continue training at the Nad Al Sheba Stadium in Dubai until January 2 before departing to the capital in preparation for the match against his Bahrain on January 5 at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Meanwhile in Doha, China PR and Jordan also played to a 1-1 draw and Iraq scored a 1-0 win over Palestine.
Vital Borkelman’s Jordan came from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw with China PR at the Grand Hamad Stadium.
China, who lost 2-1 to Qatar in their previous friendly, went ahead in the 16th minute through Wu Xi’s effort, but their lead lasted only 20 minutes before Jordan found the equaliser with Musa Al Tamaari.
Iraq scored their second win this month after beating Palestine 1-0 at the Qatar SC Stadium. Palestine came into the match confident, having held Islamic Republic of Iran to a 1-1 draw in their last friendly, but failed to find the back of the net against Iraq.
Srecko Katanec’s side, who beat China 2-1 on Monday, broke the stalemate a minute after the break through Humam Tariq and held on to their advantage to seal the win.