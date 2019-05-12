Manchester City players celebrate their third goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton. Image Credit: AP

Manchester City retained the Premier League title on Sunday, securing top spot with a 4-1 win on the final day of the season.

City finished with 98 points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who finished the campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite going a goal down in the first half, Man City retained the title after defeating Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, making Liverpool's victory against Wolves redundant.

Manchester City fans celebrate after City beat Brighton 4-1 at a hotel in Al Barsha, Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyadh Mahrez, and Ilkay Gundogan all scored for the visitors after Glen Murray had given the home side the lead on 25 minutes.

It was the first time that a team has won back-to-back titles since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2009.

City's total of 98 points is the second-highest haul in Premier League history, two shy of the 100 points Pep Guardiola's men accrued last year.

Following is a play-by-play report of the EPL 'Super Sunday', as it happened.

08:06PM

Long, long season ends Back at Brighton, Pep embraces each and every one of his players, coaching staff, ball-boys — he would hug every fan if he had time — after a long, long season against worthy adversaries Liverpool. He knows what they have achieved as they prepare to lift the trophy as defending champions.

Liverpool fans let off a smoke bomb and wave flags at the end of the match. Image Credit: Reuters

07:54PM

'You Will Never Walk Alone' As proud as ever, Anfield rings out with 'You Will Never Walk Alone'. Liverpool fall just short with 97 points — the third-highest ever points tally in the English football league, but still they come up short. The Champions League final is nice little fall-back, mind. And if anyone can pick them up for that, Jurgen Klopp can.

07:50PM

CITY ARE CHAMPIONS Manchester City successfully defend their title with a dominant 4-1 victory over Brighton. Liverpool won 2-0 over Wolves at Anfield, but despite all there efforts and only one loss all season, they came up one point short.

Final standings:

Man City P 38 GD 72 Pts 98

Liverpool P 38 GD 67 Pts 97

07:41PM

Goal for Liverpool! It might be a bit meaningless now but Mane makes sure of the three points for Liverpool as he grabs his second against Wolves. 2-0. Silver linings and all that...

Manchester United's Ashley Young, right, duels for the ball with Cardiff's Josh Murphy. Image Credit: AP

07:36PM

GUNDOGAAAAN! Start the beach party! City will be Premier League champions as Ilkay Gundogan adds the gloss to proceedings with a fine finish. Pep Guardiola finally allows himself a little smile!

07:23PM

Title-securing drama? Origi misses a golden chance to seal three points for Liverpool while they were on the ropes, and — down south — a sucker punch as Mahrez smashes into the top corner to put City 3-1 up. One hand and four fingers on the trophy???

Manchester City fans celebrate 3rd goal at a hotel in Al Barsha, Dubai. Video by: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

07:15PM

Second half kicks off The second 45s at Anfield and AMEX are similar to the first, with City looking for a killer goal against a wall of Brighton defenders, while Wolves slug away against Liverpool.

07:01PM

Hectic first halves So, as it stands after a hectic first half (halves?) Man City P 38 GD 70 Pts 98 Liverpool P 38 GD 66 Pts 97 I'm pretty sure that will swing back and forth again in the next 45 minutes!

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Image Credit: AFP

06:50PM

Eeek! Wolves' Diogo smacks one off the Liverpool bar — and then City's Emerson does well to halt a Brighton free-kick with the last kick of the ball before half-time. Relax. For 10 mins at least!

Manchester City fans celebrate 2nd goal at a hotel in Al Barsha, Dubai. Video by: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny Castro in action with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: Reuters

06:41PM

Another GOAL for City! And City go back top as it stands. Brilliant delivery from a free-kick on the right and the mighty Laporte rises miles above everyone else to power home what might be a vital, vital goal in the Premier League title destination. I can't breathe!

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot in action with Cardiff City's Josh Murphy. Image Credit: Reuters

06:30PM

GOAL As soon as I write that, we are all square, Sergio Aguero — who else — restores parity and a little bit of calm at the AMEx with an immediate leveller!

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores their first goal against Brighton. Image Credit: Reuters

06:29PM

GOAL Chaos as Brighton catch City off-guard. From a corner, Murray nods in at the front post !!! Hang on.....

Brighton players celebrate after Glenn Murray scored the opening goal against Manchester City. Image Credit: AFP

06:25PM

What have City got? They continue to pepper the Brighton defence with attacks but still they hold strong. Ryan has already made three key interventions.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal. Image Credit: Reuters

06:20PM

GOAL! First blood Liverpool as Sadio Mane sneaks in to strike and send Liverpool top of the table as it stands. Side-footed in off a Wolves defender.

06:16PM

Nervy starts Nervy starts by both potential champs. Jahanbakhsh goes just wide of Ederson's post after Bernardo is thwarted by a staunch Brighton defence. At Anfield, Liverpool probe but no end result so far.

06:00PM

Kick-off Here goes nothing - well everything for City and Liverpool! The players are out, handshakes and sponsor photos done. Pep and Jurgen are in the dug-outs… Anfield is in full voice as ever, while the City fans have the beach balls ready for a title party on the beach in Brighton. Nervous much??? Here we go…

05:45PM

As it stands Man City P 38 GD 69 Pts 96 Liverpool P 38 GD 66 Pts 95

05:39PM

The teams are in!!! First of all from the AMEX in Brighton. Brighton XI: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Kayal, Bissouma, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Knockaert, Murray. Subs: Button, Bong, Locadia, Andone, Montoya, Burn, Molumby. Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, De Bruyne, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus. And at Anfield Liverpool XI: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Origi.; Wolves XI: Rui Patricio, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Jota, Jiminez

General view of fans walking towards the stadium before the Premier League match between Manchester United v Cardiff City, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The wait is over. Here we are, on the final day of one of the most thrilling Premier League (EPL) seasons in history.

Only one point separates the record-breaking duo of Manchester City (95) and Liverpool (94) with the title trophy going down to the final 90 minutes across the country.

Defending champions City are away at Brighton, who have just survived the relegation battle, while Champions League finalists Liverpool are at home to surprise package Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds need victory at Anfield and need to hope Brighton can at least get a draw against Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool fans outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Image Credit: Reuters

Join us for a live coverage where will be speaking to fans before the game and — once the action kicks off — we will give you all the major updates, goals all talking points live as they happen.

So, how do fans feel before the game?

Remember, if City win, it’s all over; while Liverpool MUST win and hope City drop points on the South Coast of England against the Seagulls.

As a long-suffering Brighton fan, I have a good feeling about today. A draw is on the cards: 1-1. - Martin O’Neill, Brighton supporter

I’m pretty nervous but there should be enough experience out there to get over the line. - Rhon Relox, Manchester City fan

General view outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Liverpool. Image Credit: Reuters

Hopefully, Sergio Aguero can help us retain the title and steal the Golden Boot away from Mo Salah. - Vernon, City fan since 1969