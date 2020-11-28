Liverpool's Neco Williams fouls Brighton's Irish striker Aaron Connolly for a penalty Image Credit: AFP

06:28PM



FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 1 LIVERPOOL 1

Sooooo. Liverpool go top but the man of the match is VAR - for all the wrong reasons again. Two Liverpool goals chopped off, and a penalty-from-nothing moment at the end. VARce reigns in the Premier League once again. Can't wait for the Klopp interview...

06:26PM



GOAL! BRIGHTON 1 LIVERPOOL 1

Good lord! Andy Robertson is penalised for - emm - clearing his lines and connecting with Danny Welbeck, who was also swinging his leg. Ref checks the monitor and points to the spot. VAR has reached new levels of idiocy. Gross grabs a leveller and an unlikely point for Brighton. Klopp will be fuming despite his team going top of the table.

06:22PM



PENALTY! BRIGHTON

06:14PM



NO GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOl 1

No he doesn't. VAR steps in again to rule out for offside.

06:13PM



GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 2

Sadio Mane settles the game, the nerves and sends Liverpool top of the table!

06:09PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1

10 mins to go. Can Brighton do any damage against a makeshift Liverpool defence that has now lost Milner?

06:04PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Just about 20 mins to go, including injury time, and sub Lallana is off injured for Brighton. Tough on the former Liverpool man as he returns from injury. It also looks like Liverpool's James Milner is off with a nasty knock. The veteran doesn't look to happy as he gets a hug from Klopp. Maybe his time is coming to an end... Free-kick from Brighton safely covered by Alisson.

06:00PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1

The Red men of the field look content to see this out, but Klopp on the touchline is screaming for more. He knows one lapse can let Brighton in.

05:54PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Salah's day is done as Sadio Mane comes on in his place. He looks a bit miffed at getting hooked. Former Anfield favourite Adam Lallana is on for Brighton, replacing Connolly. What response do Brighton have after such a promosing first half?

05:51PM



GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1

For all their hard work, it looks like one of those days for Brighton as Diogo Jota finds space in the defence to slot home under keeper Ryan. I said those early missed chances wuld hurt them and Liverpool have duly done what they ruthlessly do and punished them. Klopp's Liverpool top of the table as it stands.

05:42PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Minamino is lucky to escape a booking after he goes in heavy. I have yet to be impressed by the Japanese import - having only seen him play a few times.

05:39PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Back under way. Nothing much of note so far. Salah still snapping at the heels, but the big worry for BRighton is if they start defending too deep after going so close in the first half.

05:33PM



HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

So up later, Manchester City will be desperate to get three points on the board after a dire string of results has them down in the bottom half of the table. Flawless in the Champions League but stumbling domestically. Win today, and pick up their game in hand on the leaders, and things will look a lot rosier, but plenty of work to be done for Guardiola's men.

05:21PM



HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

So, that wasn't in the script, but then nothing is this season. Liverpool lucky not to be two behind before Salah is harshly ruled offside. Zip-zip at the Amex.

05:14PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

The home side getting a bit edgy as half-time approaches. They fail to clear their lines and the ball drops to Minamino, who fires into the grateful arms of Brighton keeper Ryan.

05:10PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Danny Welbeck is next to have a go for Brighton. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man cannot find the target.

05:07PM



NO GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Blink-and-you-miss-it stuff! Again Brighton break and Trossard's shot flies just past the upright. However, that lightning-quick Liverpool attack catches them out and Mo Salah has the ball in the net. In steps VAR to say something silly like a bootlace was offside. No goal.

05:03PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Liverpool now playing their patient game after those early scares. Brighton revert to their thick blue line of defence.

04:58PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Level-pegging in more ways than one as Brighton are more than giving Liverpool a game so far. Can they keep it up?

04:56PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Odd. Now Maupay has trudged up the tunnel with an apparent injury. The way he took of his shirt after that miss makes one think he just wants to go home and cry. Trossard is on in his place...

04:52PM



NO GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Maupay has an absolute howler as he plants the ball at least a foot wide of the post with Alisson going the other way. On another day it's 2-0. Today, Brighton will likely get punished for missing these early chances.

04:50PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

PENALTY TO BRIGHTON

04:49PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Brighton have taken a bit of confidence from that chance and are pushing this injury-plagued Liverpool defence. Still no breakthrough but maybe Liverpool will not get it all their own way. *Jinx alert*

04:43PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

CLOSE!

Oh naaaaw! Brighton's Connolly catches the Liverpool defence cold and only has Alisson to beat. He takes too much time to think about it on his run in and sclaffs wide of the right-hand post. Let-off of Liverpool.

04:37PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Liverpool already setting the tempo, with two clear lines of blue preparing for waves of attack from the men in red. Two corners already to Liverpool.

04:35PM



BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0

We are under way. Salah gets an early sniff as Brighton's defence still settling. No joy.

04:32PM



BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

A whole-hearted round of applause for Maradona and a take-a-knee moment for anti-racism and we are set to go.

04:28PM



BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

While Brighton are on a shoddy run against Liverpool - they last won in 1984 according to Opta - they defeated Aston Villa last time out. That's the same Villa that thumped Liverpool 7-2 earlier this season... so, Brighton must be favourites, no?

No!

04:18PM



BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

There will be a tribute for Maradona before the kick-off at the Amex today, before Liverpool get down to the business of wresting top spot back off all thr pretenders - for 24 hours or so at least...

04:04PM



Members of Argentine football team Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata pay tribute to the coffin of Diego Maradona Image Credit: AFP

There is obviously a sombre mood over the football this weekend, following the death of Argentina's little genius Diego Maradona. The Mexico 86 maestro was laid to rest yesterday and you can catch up on all the latest below:

04:00PM



BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

Just about 30 mins to go and, following their midweek blip in Europe, you can be sure Klopp will be eager to put this game to bed early - these were the games Liverpool gobbled up for fun last season, but there are no guarantees this term as there have been upsets all over the place.

"It has been funny and refreshing seeing Aston Villa and Leicester fans celebrating instead of the usual suspects," says Craig Leader, manager of the Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "It's been good while it lasted but I'm pretty sure we will see the stronger teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City move their way to the top once again."

03:57PM



BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

TEAM NEWS

Understandably, after a weakened team lost to Atalanta in midweek, Jurgen Klopp has overhauled his squad, citing a hectic schedule for such roatations. Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson are return. Brighton leave Adam Lallana on the subs bench against his old club.

Brighton: Ryan, White, Webster, Veltman, Dunk, Bissouma, March, Gross, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Phillips, N Williams, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

03:40PM



Full Premier League fixtures

Saturday

Brighton v Liverpool, 4.30pm

Manchester City v Burnley, 7pm

Everton v Leeds United, 9.30pm

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United, midnight

Sunday

Southampton v Manchester United, 6pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.30pm

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 11.15pm

Monday

Leicester City v Fulham, 9.30pm

West Ham United v Aston Villa, midnight

03:39PM



As it stands, Tottenham lead the way and they have a belter of a match against Chelsea tomorrow as Jose Mourinho takes on his old employers and young upstart Frank Lampard’s multi-million-pound new-look Blues squad.

03:35PM

