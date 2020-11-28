REFRESH FOR UPDATES
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 1 LIVERPOOL 1
Sooooo. Liverpool go top but the man of the match is VAR - for all the wrong reasons again. Two Liverpool goals chopped off, and a penalty-from-nothing moment at the end. VARce reigns in the Premier League once again. Can't wait for the Klopp interview...
GOAL! BRIGHTON 1 LIVERPOOL 1
Good lord! Andy Robertson is penalised for - emm - clearing his lines and connecting with Danny Welbeck, who was also swinging his leg. Ref checks the monitor and points to the spot. VAR has reached new levels of idiocy. Gross grabs a leveller and an unlikely point for Brighton. Klopp will be fuming despite his team going top of the table.
PENALTY! BRIGHTON
NO GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOl 1
No he doesn't. VAR steps in again to rule out for offside.
GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 2
Sadio Mane settles the game, the nerves and sends Liverpool top of the table!
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1
10 mins to go. Can Brighton do any damage against a makeshift Liverpool defence that has now lost Milner?
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1
Just about 20 mins to go, including injury time, and sub Lallana is off injured for Brighton. Tough on the former Liverpool man as he returns from injury. It also looks like Liverpool's James Milner is off with a nasty knock. The veteran doesn't look to happy as he gets a hug from Klopp. Maybe his time is coming to an end... Free-kick from Brighton safely covered by Alisson.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1
The Red men of the field look content to see this out, but Klopp on the touchline is screaming for more. He knows one lapse can let Brighton in.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1
Salah's day is done as Sadio Mane comes on in his place. He looks a bit miffed at getting hooked. Former Anfield favourite Adam Lallana is on for Brighton, replacing Connolly. What response do Brighton have after such a promosing first half?
GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1
For all their hard work, it looks like one of those days for Brighton as Diogo Jota finds space in the defence to slot home under keeper Ryan. I said those early missed chances wuld hurt them and Liverpool have duly done what they ruthlessly do and punished them. Klopp's Liverpool top of the table as it stands.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Minamino is lucky to escape a booking after he goes in heavy. I have yet to be impressed by the Japanese import - having only seen him play a few times.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Back under way. Nothing much of note so far. Salah still snapping at the heels, but the big worry for BRighton is if they start defending too deep after going so close in the first half.
HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
So up later, Manchester City will be desperate to get three points on the board after a dire string of results has them down in the bottom half of the table. Flawless in the Champions League but stumbling domestically. Win today, and pick up their game in hand on the leaders, and things will look a lot rosier, but plenty of work to be done for Guardiola's men.
HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
So, that wasn't in the script, but then nothing is this season. Liverpool lucky not to be two behind before Salah is harshly ruled offside. Zip-zip at the Amex.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
The home side getting a bit edgy as half-time approaches. They fail to clear their lines and the ball drops to Minamino, who fires into the grateful arms of Brighton keeper Ryan.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Danny Welbeck is next to have a go for Brighton. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man cannot find the target.
NO GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Blink-and-you-miss-it stuff! Again Brighton break and Trossard's shot flies just past the upright. However, that lightning-quick Liverpool attack catches them out and Mo Salah has the ball in the net. In steps VAR to say something silly like a bootlace was offside. No goal.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Liverpool now playing their patient game after those early scares. Brighton revert to their thick blue line of defence.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Level-pegging in more ways than one as Brighton are more than giving Liverpool a game so far. Can they keep it up?
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Odd. Now Maupay has trudged up the tunnel with an apparent injury. The way he took of his shirt after that miss makes one think he just wants to go home and cry. Trossard is on in his place...
NO GOAL! BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Maupay has an absolute howler as he plants the ball at least a foot wide of the post with Alisson going the other way. On another day it's 2-0. Today, Brighton will likely get punished for missing these early chances.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
PENALTY TO BRIGHTON
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Brighton have taken a bit of confidence from that chance and are pushing this injury-plagued Liverpool defence. Still no breakthrough but maybe Liverpool will not get it all their own way. *Jinx alert*
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
CLOSE!
Oh naaaaw! Brighton's Connolly catches the Liverpool defence cold and only has Alisson to beat. He takes too much time to think about it on his run in and sclaffs wide of the right-hand post. Let-off of Liverpool.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
Liverpool already setting the tempo, with two clear lines of blue preparing for waves of attack from the men in red. Two corners already to Liverpool.
BRIGHTON 0 LIVERPOOL 0
We are under way. Salah gets an early sniff as Brighton's defence still settling. No joy.
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
A whole-hearted round of applause for Maradona and a take-a-knee moment for anti-racism and we are set to go.
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
While Brighton are on a shoddy run against Liverpool - they last won in 1984 according to Opta - they defeated Aston Villa last time out. That's the same Villa that thumped Liverpool 7-2 earlier this season... so, Brighton must be favourites, no?
No!
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
There will be a tribute for Maradona before the kick-off at the Amex today, before Liverpool get down to the business of wresting top spot back off all thr pretenders - for 24 hours or so at least...
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
Just about 30 mins to go and, following their midweek blip in Europe, you can be sure Klopp will be eager to put this game to bed early - these were the games Liverpool gobbled up for fun last season, but there are no guarantees this term as there have been upsets all over the place.
"It has been funny and refreshing seeing Aston Villa and Leicester fans celebrating instead of the usual suspects," says Craig Leader, manager of the Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "It's been good while it lasted but I'm pretty sure we will see the stronger teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City move their way to the top once again."
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
TEAM NEWS
Understandably, after a weakened team lost to Atalanta in midweek, Jurgen Klopp has overhauled his squad, citing a hectic schedule for such roatations. Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson are return. Brighton leave Adam Lallana on the subs bench against his old club.
Brighton: Ryan, White, Webster, Veltman, Dunk, Bissouma, March, Gross, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay.
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Phillips, N Williams, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.
As it stands, Tottenham lead the way and they have a belter of a match against Chelsea tomorrow as Jose Mourinho takes on his old employers and young upstart Frank Lampard’s multi-million-pound new-look Blues squad.
Welcome to today’s live coverage of the English Premier League where - after a tumultuous start to the season that has seen 11 different leaders at the top of the standings. Defending champions Liverpool will be out to restore some sanity as they take on Brighton at the Amex in the early match (kick-off at 4.30pm).