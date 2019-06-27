Egypt's Mohammad Salah (R) celebrates with Marwan Mohsen. Image Credit: Reuters

Egypt forward Mohammad Salah scored his first goal of this year's Africa Cup of Nations to help the hosts to a 2-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday which guaranteed them a place in the round of 16.

Ahmad Al Mohammady broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, turning the ball in following a corner, before Salah netted a clinically-taken goal two minutes before half time, sending the Cairo International stadium wild with delight.

The result was harsh on the Congolese who twice hit the crossbar in the first half and spent most of the second 45 minutes on the attack in the Egyptian half.